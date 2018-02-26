10 Home Remedies For Diabetic Nerve Pain

Diabetes is the most common disease and the number of people with diabetes is escalating day by day. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of people having diabetes has increased from 108 million to 422 million in the recent years.

Diabetes is regarded as a dangerous disease and if it's not brought under control, the blood sugar can have a devastating effect on the body and it may cause diabetic neuropathy.

Diabetic neuropathy, also called peripheral neuropathy, occurs when there is a nerve damage caused by diabetes. It is most likely to affect the nerves in the limbs, feet and hands, which is a result of nerve damage caused by the toxic effects of high blood sugar.

This may cause numbness and tingling sensation in the fingers, toes, hands and feet. So, it is very important to monitor the blood glucose levels and apply/use some home remedies to help deal with the pain.

Have a look at the home remedies for diabetic nerve pain, below.

1. Warm Water Bath

The easiest home remedy to treat a diabetic nerve pain is taking a warm water bath. The heat improves the blood circulation and speeds up the healing process.

Take a warm water bath daily for 20 minutes.

You can add 1 cup of Epsom salt to the water.

2. Ginger Tea Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties that will help in relieving diabetic nerve pain. Drinking ginger tea will also help to manage the blood sugar levels. Boil a cup of water and add 2 pieces of ginger or 1 tablespoon of ginger powder.

Let it steep for 5-10 minutes and drink this tea daily. 3. Regular Exercise Regular exercising is one of the best ways to treat diabetic nerve pain. It improves the blood flow and lowers the blood sugar levels and hence keeps your diabetes under control. You can either walk or swim for 20 minutes daily to improve your blood sugar level.

4. Massage Massage is another useful remedy for treating diabetic nerve pain. It helps to improve the blood flow in the veins and strengthens the muscles. Apply a few drops of mustard oil or coconut oil on the affected area.

Massage the area for 5-10 minutes.

After massaging, wrap the area with a warm towel.

Do this several times in a day. 5. Essential Oils Essential oils help in reducing the dull pain and lower inflammation. You can either use peppermint, lavender or frankincense essential oil for treating diabetic nerve pain. Choose the essential oil and add a few drops of it on the affected area.

Massage the area gently. 6. Cinnamon Cinnamon contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-diabetic and immune-boosting properties that will help in treating diabetic nerve pain. Use cinnamon oil for massaging the area.

Drink cinnamon tea.

Use cinnamon in cooking food. 7. Evening Primrose Oil Evening primrose oil is an anti-inflammatory agent that lowers numbness, tingling and burning sensation in the nerves. You can apply 1 teaspoon of the evening primrose oil on the affected area.

You can also take a capsule of evening primrose oil. 8. Vitamin C Vitamin C helps to strengthen the immune system, reduces nerve pain and repairs nerve damage. Vitamin C aids in a faster healing process. Eat fruits like orange, lemon, pineapple, tomato, spinach, strawberries, etc.

9. Capsaicin Cream Capsaicin has anti-inflammatory properties and analgesic properties that can help reduce nerve pain and help in treating diabetic nerve pain. Apply the cream on the affected area for 2-3 times in a day. 10. Vitamin B6 Vitamin B6 helps to reduce the tingling and numbness in the nerve and also repairs the damage of the nerve. Eating vitamin B6-rich foods will help in treating the diabetic nerve pain. Eat fruits like bananas, peanut butter, tomato juice, soybeans, walnuts, etc.



