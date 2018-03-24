10 Home Remedies For Bone Problems

Yoga Class Day 13 | किडनी , मजबूत हड्डीयों के लिए अर्धकुर्मासना | उपविष्टानासना | शशांकासन | Boldsky

Researchers recently found a six-inch skeleton that had led to a speculation that it was an alien. But later it was revealed that the skeleton is of a human. Shocked right?

Further research states that, the skeleton belonged to an infant girl with a handful of rare gene mutations linked to dwarfism, deformities and premature ageing.

So, basically it is due to certain bone problems that led to this. Well, talking about bone problems; many people rely on taking painkillers for joint or bone pains.

Some research shows that about one-third of adults experience some type of joint pain. The areas where joint pain occur are low back, neck, knees, hips, necks and shoulders.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, joint pain can develop in the jaw, knees, hips, the neck and top of the back or spine.

To treat bone problems, there are home remedies that you could try instead of taking painkillers unless and until it's severe.

Have a look at the home remedies for bone problems.

1. Epsom Salt

Epsom salt is high in magnesium and sulfates. The salts are easily absorbed through the skin to provide faster relief, as they lower inflammation, relaxes tense areas, and reduces muscle spasms.

Add 2 cups of epsom salt to your bathwater and soak yourself for 20 minutes.

You can also soak a towel in a tub full of water with 2 cups of epsom salt.

2. Hot And Cold Packs For immediate pain relief, apply a cold ice pack and a hot compress. This will reduce the joint pain in no time. First, apply a hot compress on the affected area for 20 minutes.

Next, apply a cold ice pack for 20 minutes.

Repeat this process till the pain goes away. 3. Increase Calcium Intake Calcium is necessary to form and maintain healthy, and strong bones. A low in calcium level will cause early bone loss and low bone density. Eat green leafy vegetables like broccoli, kale, mustard greens, etc.

Beans, tofu, and chickpeas are also rich in calcium. 4. Vitamin D The most natural source of vitamin D is sunlight. Vitamin D is required for strong and healthy bones. Eat foods rich in vitamin D such as milk, cereal, orange juice, shrimp, egg yolks and tuna. 5. Massage With Coconut Oil Coconut oil is an amazing home remedy to treat knee joint pain. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

Massage the affected area with it.

Repeat several times a day. 6. Ginger Tea Ginger has anti inflammatory properties that can cure swollen joints. Cut ½ a slice of ginger and add it to a cup of hot water.

Let it boil for few minutes.

Strain it and add honey to it. 7. Rosemary Oil Rosemary oil helps to increase circulation in the affected area and drain the synovial fluid that builds up in the joints. Take few drops of rosemary oil and massage it on your joints. 8. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar contains many essential minerals that are useful for maintaining healthy joints. Add 1-3 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water.

Drink this mixture thrice a day. 9. Turmeric Turmeric is a spice that has been used in traditional Indian medicine to treat mild pain and swelling in the joints. Mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder in a cup of warm water.

Drink this three times a day. 10. Fish Oil Fish oil supplements helps to increase bone mineral density because it is rich in omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin D. Eat cold-water fish like salmon or take fish oil supplements once a day before your meal.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: