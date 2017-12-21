9 Natural Ingredients To Suppress Your Appetite That Really Work!

Imagine this, you are in the middle of a presentation at work and you have just had lunch, and yet, during the presentation, you feel so incredibly hungry that you cannot concentrate!
If any of you have been in situations similar to the one mentioned above, then you could be experiencing untimely hunger pangs, which are not quite favourable, right?
When a person is constantly hungry, it can prove to be extremely annoying and also very unhealthy.
Even after you have had a substantial meal for the day, if you still keep getting hungry, all your focus would be on the hunger and how you want to satisfy it, so you may be very distracted.
That is how the brain works, because when a person gets the hunger impulse from the brain, regardless of how much food is already there in his/her stomach, the stomach produces digestive juices.
When digestive juices are produced in the stomach, hunger pangs are induced, making you hungry all the time, so it could prove to be a never-ending cycle.
The problem with hunger pangs and persistent appetite is that it could cause a number of health issues and it can also be an expensive affair for people who are on a tight budget!
Constant hunger pangs can lead to overeating and most of us already know that overeating could cause health issues like obesity, indigestion, acidity, high cholesterol, heart problems, etc.
So, it is very important to ensure that you have a healthy appetite, which is not too much or too less, if you want to avoid ailments.
Consuming balanced meals, 3-4 times in a day, is ideal, but constant hunger pangs can come in the way of your healthy diet.
Here is a list of ingredients that can suppress your hunger pangs naturally, to prevent weight gain and other health complications. Take a look.
1. Peppermint Leaves
Peppermint leaves have the ability to naturally suppress your appetite, as they can reduce the production of hunger-stimulating hormones in your brain and make you feel less hungry, or rather eliminate constant hunger pangs. Chewing on a few peppermint leaves every day or sniffing the scent of peppermint can also help!
2. Chia Seeds
Chia seeds have lately become very popular among health and fitness enthusiasts, as they have a number of health benefits. One of these benefits includes natural suppression of appetite and aiding weight management. Adding a tablespoon of chia seeds to your diet can do the trick.
3. Apple
An apple a day not only keeps the doctor away, but it can also keep hunger pangs at bay! Again, apple can also prevent the production of excess digestive juices in your stomach to keep hunger pangs away, thus preventing you from indulging in overeating and also apple can aid weight loss.
4. Water
Keeping yourself hydrated by drinking at least 2 litres of water a day can also help prevent hunger pangs and overeating, as water can give you a sense of fullness by keeping your stomach acids neutral. You can also add lime juice to water for better results.
5. Green Tea
Green tea is an exceptionally healthy beverage which has health benefits ranging from weight loss to cancer prevention. The antioxidants in green tea can also prevent the over-production of hunger-stimulating hormones in the brain to prevent untimely hunger pangs!
6. Grapefruit Essential Oil
A recent research study has found that sniffing on grapefruit essential oil on a regular basis can also help control your appetite. A powerful enzyme called nootakatone present in this essential oil can suppress hunger and can also aid weight loss by boosting your metabolic rate.
7. Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is yet another natural ingredient which has a number of health benefits that include weight loss, arthritis treatment, indigestion treatment, etc. In addition, apple cider vinegar can also reduce hunger pangs and suppress your appetite naturally.
8. Saffron
Saffron is an exotic spice, which is used to add flavour and taste to a number of Indian sweets and dishes. Saffron is also known to be a great ingredient, which can suppress your appetite naturally, by reducing the production of hunger-stimulating hormones in the brain.