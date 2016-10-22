Try This Simple Home Remedy To Get Rid Of Common Cold In 2 Days!

Are you constantly being affected with common cold and flu? If yes, then it is time you tried this powerful home remedy for common cold!

Common cold is a condition that can leave us feeling tired, sick and frustrated, not to mention leading us to cancel out on plans because of the cold and flu!

Many of us would have been in similar situations where we had to cancel our plans, thanks to falling sick.

The discomfort, pain, fatigue, etc, can only add to the frustration that comes with the knowledge that our friends are out, having a good time!

Fever, common cold, viral flu, cough, etc, are conditions that take a while to get cured completely.

The antibiotics prescribed by professionals only make you feel more tired and they also come with negative side effects.

If your immune system is not strong enough to combat against disease-causing virus and bacteria, then you may find yourself falling sick quite often.

Running to the doctors each time you get sick can be inconvenient and expensive. There are many ingredients found in our kitchens that come with great medicinal properties.

If you are looking for a natural way to find relief from fever, cold and viral flu, then you must try this homemade remedy.

Recipe To Prepare The Home Remedy

Ingredients Required :

Onion - ½

Lemon Juice - 2 teaspoons

Garlic - 4-5 cloves

Water - 2 cups

This home remedy to reduce common cold and also flu can work very effectively, when you it is consumed properly.

Also, it is important to stay away from cold drinks and fried foods, while you are consuming this remedy.

The mixture of onion, lemon juice, garlic and water can reduce the symptoms of common cold by acting as a natural decongestant that can dissolve the mucous accumulated in your respiratory tract.

In addition, this herbal remedy for cold can improve your immune system and prevent further attacks of common cold!

Method To Prepare And Use The Remedy :

Add the suggested amounts of garlic, onion and lemon juice in a blender to obtain a mixture.

Now, heat about 2 cups of water in a pan.

Add the mixture of ingredients to the boiling water, let it boil for a while.

Now, strain the water and collect it in a cup.

Drink this solution, every morning and at nights, after your meals.

Try out this home remedy for common cold and let us know what you think!