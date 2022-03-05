International Women's Day: 7 Yoga Poses To Induce Periods Naturally Diet Fitness oi-Shivangi Karn

A timely menstrual cycle or periods is a hallmark of a healthy reproductive system. Many factors such as stress, obesity, low body weight, nutritional deficiencies, menopause and smoking is linked to irregulaties in the menstrual cycle.

Some of the aforementioned factors like menopause could not be treated while others like obesity and stress could be treated or managed naturally by ways like a balanced diet and regular physical activity, leading to menstruation without any delays.

Yoga provides lots of benefits to the body, along with inducing periods. Some yoga asanas like the Camel or Butterfly pose helps improve blood supply to the pelvic region, balance hormone levels, reduce stress and improve the reproductive health, thus inducing periods, as well as, maintaining its normal cycle.

In this article, we will discuss some of the yoga poses to induce menstruation. If you have problems related to the same, must-include this asanas in your regular physical activities.

1. Ustrasana (Camel Pose) Step-by-step procedure to perform Ustrasana: Begin by sitting in a kneeling pose.

Stand on the knees and widen the legs.

Bring the hands facing downwards at the back of the hips.

Slowly inhale and then lean backwards exhaling.

In the process, slowly place the hands above the ankles.

The head should be up and arms straight and hold your foot with your hands.

Make sure that you do not strain the neck.

Hold on to the position for about 30-40 seconds and then slowly come out.

Repeat the process. 2. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose) Step-by-step procedure to perform Bhujangasana: Lie down with your stomach pressed against the floor.

Place the hands in the area between the shoulders and the pelvic floor.

Open the legs slightly out.

Inhale and lift the upper body upwards. Make sure the navel is above ground level.

Push the pelvic bone or stomach area down.

Keep the elbows straight and then push the shoulders and head back as much as you can.

Stay in the position for around 10 seconds, relax and then repeat the process.

basics International Women's Day Special: 12 Possible Causes Of Premature Or Early Menopause 3. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose) Step-by-step procedure to perform Dhanurasana: Lie down on your stomach pressed against the floor.

Slowly fold your knees and hold both ankles with your hands.

Take a deep breath and then lift your chest.

Now, pull the ankles and lift the body up.

The body should be on the stomach and look like a bow.

Also, the more you look up, the higher the angles will go..

Keep taking deep breaths and hold on to the position for a few seconds.

Then relax and repeat the process. 4. Malasana (Garland Pose) Step-by-step procedure to perform Malasana: Slowly bend down in a squat position keeping the legs wide apart.

The pose is basically like sitting in an Indian toilet.

Now press both the elbows against both the knees and lengthen the spine.

Join hands like you are doing Namaste.

Keep the neck and shoulders relax and breathe.

The pose helps improve blood circulation in the pelvic region.

nutrition Proven Health Benefits Of Rajgira Or Amaranth Grain: Nutritional Profile And Side Effects 5. Matsyasana (Fish Pose) Step-by-step procedure to perform Matsyasana: Lie down straight on your back.

Keep the feet together and hands by the sides of your body.

Place your palms beneath your hips and your elbows close towards each other and lift up your chest and head.

Maintain the balance with your elbows firmly placed on the ground.

Keeping your abdomen down, slowly lift your upper chest and do not stretch your neck too much.

Take deep breaths in and out and remain in the position for about a minute. Then slowly come out of the position. 6. Baddhakonasana (Butterfly Pose) Step-by-step procedure to perform Baddhakonasana: Sit with a straight back.

Join the soles of the feet.

Now interlock the fingers of the hands against the toes..

Start flapping the thighs slowly and then increase the speed a bit.

Breathe normally while doing this yoga pose. 7. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose) Step-by-step procedure to perform Adho Mukha Svanasana: In a yoga mat, bend down in a dog pose with hands on the mat and toes tucked so that you won't slide while lifting the knees.

Slowly lift up, making sure the hips are moved up and the legs are straight.

Keep the spine straight and press the legs against the floor to maintain the position for around 10 seconds.

Relax and repeat the position. To Conclude Before performing these yoga asanas, it is always good to consult a medical expert or a yoga teacher to know more about the benefits and how these poses will help you.

