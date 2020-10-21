What Is The Sonoma Diet? Does It Help Lose Weight?

How Does The Sonoma Diet Work?

The aim of the diet is to keep you feeling full while eating small portions of healthy foods to promote weight loss. The Sonoma diet is structured in three phases called waves; the first wave lasts for 10 days and is the most restrictive phase, the second wave allows you to reach the ideal weight and the third wave focuses on maintaining that weight.

During the diet, you will be eating 10 "power foods" which are blueberries, strawberries, grapes, spinach, bell peppers, broccoli, whole grains, tomatoes, olive oil and almonds. These foods are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats [2] [3] [4].

Also, the diet encourages you to eat three meals a day as well as healthy snacks, but only when you have a food craving between meals.

Wave 1

This phase is the most restrictive one that lasts for 10 days. It is designed to promote weight loss by learning portion control and eliminating processed and sugary foods.

Here is a list of foods that is removed from wave 1:

Refined grains

Fats present in mayonnaise, margarine and creamy dressings.

Added sugar found in maple syrup, white sugar, desserts and soda.

Dairy products such as full-fat cheese, all types of yogurt and butter.

Certain fruits like mango, peaches, banana and pomegranate.

Certain veggies like potatoes, peas, corn, carrots, beetroot and winter squash.

Artificially sweetened foods

Alcohol

Here is a list of foods that you will be consuming during wave 1 and throughout the diet:

Fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, apples and apricots (one serving per day).

Non-starchy veggies such as asparagus, cauliflower, tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers and spinach.

Protein such as eggs (1 whole and 2 whites a day), seafood, beans and lean chicken or beef.

Healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil, avocado, almonds and walnuts (three servings per day).

Whole grains (two servings per day).

Low-fat cottage cheese and skim milk.

Beverages like water, black coffee and tea.

Wave 2

This phase starts after 10 days which helps you reach your ideal weight. All of the approved foods during wave 1 will be continued during this phase, but certain foods which are not allowed will be reintroduced. In addition, daily exercise and mindful eating are practised during this phase.

In wave 2 the following foods can be reintroduced:

All veggies except white potatoes

All whole fruits and no fruit juice

Fat-free yogurt

Dark chocolate

Red or white wine (180 ml) per day

Wave 3

This is the last phase of the Sonoma diet, which will help you maintain that weight. The same rules of wave 2 are applied here, however desserts and sweets can be consumed as a rare treat while still limiting processed foods.

