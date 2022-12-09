5 Stairs Exercises That Help Promote Healthy Weight Loss Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

One of the best and easiest exercises for burning fat, strengthening the lower body, toning the butt, thighs, and calves, losing inches from those love handles and belly, and building great abs, is climbing stairs. In addition to these benefits, it has immense benefits for your lungs and cardiovascular system [1].

According to experts, climbing stairs and performing certain types of stair exercises can trim your thighs, and legs, and uniformly tone your stomach [2].

While climbing the stairs, it is important to breathe deeply and exhale. In addition, do not exert excessive pressure on your back while climbing, as this can result in damage to your spinal cord. In addition to being good for your heart, climbing a fleet of stairs two times a day should be a part of your daily routine.

Take a look at some of the stair exercises you should perform for a healthy and fit lifestyle. And the best part is, you can do most of these exercises anywhere - any time [3][4].

1. Stair squats

Begin these stair exercises by doing 15 squats. Do squat training for 20 minutes before starting the complete workout. Lower your hips, stick your back out, and bend your knees. Don't forget to breathe throughout the exercise.

2. Stair running

Running is the next stair exercise. Do not skip any steps as you run to the top. While running, swing your arms to and fro to ensure your arms get their fair share of exercise. As you return to the top of the staircase, breathe in for five minutes before beginning the descent.

3. Stair lunges

Performing lunges on the stairs can be a great way to get your hips in shape. Stand on the bottom step and extend your left foot as far as possible, bending the knee and repeating with the other foot. Continue this stair exercise for the next 12 minutes for a good set of pimples.

4. Stair push-ups

You should not neglect your upper body while your legs are getting a good workout. The focus should be on getting firm and toned shoulders and arms. Place your hands on the lower stair and push yourself up. Perform these pushups for 10 minutes to tone your arms.

5. Stair dips

Performing stair dips is beneficial for your hips and tummy. Lie on the bottom step and place your hand on the second last step. Then, with your hands, gently lift your body upward, keeping your elbow at 90 degrees when you are propped up. One of the best stair exercises you can do during the day is to keep your elbows at 90 degrees.

On A Final Note...

If you would like a good workout, you may try climbing stairs with 10 to 12 steps, one at a time. A flight up and down will burn approximately 2 to 5 calories. Stair climbing increases leg strength and may be an important priority in reducing the risk of falls in the elderly [5].

You can achieve and maintain a healthy weight by climbing stairs. As well as building and maintaining healthy bones, muscles, and joints, stair climbing can assist you in maintaining healthy body weight.

