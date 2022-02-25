How To Move More: 12 Simple Tips To Move More Everyday Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Living a sedentary life is a form of self-harm, which is nothing less than the truth. Sedentary lifestyles have become a significant public health issue. The prevalence of sedentary lifestyles is increasing across many nations despite their link to a number of chronic health conditions.

In addition to increasing all causes of mortality, sedentary lifestyles also double the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity, as well as colon cancer, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, lipid disorders, depression, and anxiety.

Several studies have shown that the COVID-19 pandemic has a negative effect on physical activity. As a result of restrictions caused by the pandemic, people tend to stay at home. Additionally, staying at home can increase screen time and sedentary behaviour. Due to the prolonged nature of the pandemic, this sedentary lifestyle can become a permanent way of life, which is particularly problematic for children and adolescents [1].

Here are some tips to keep yourself moving every day.

Simple Tips To Move More Everyday

Tip 1: Take the stairs to skip the lift/elevator

Taking the stairs rather than the elevator increases heart rate improves balance, and improves lower-extremity strength. Feel free to do some heel lifts off the edge of the step or take the stairs two at a time if you have the time [2].

Tip 2: Park far from the entrance

A quick exercise before going to work is a good way to get your body moving. Try to park farther from the entrance to wherever you are going. By adding a few minutes of walking time here and there, you can increase your daily step count over time.

Tip 3: Take advantage of every opportunity to lounge

Try walking lunges down the supermarket aisles while you are holding onto the shopping cart. A cart provides a good balance point, which allows you to complete about 10-20 lunges in a single pass, depending on how long your supermarket's aisles are [3].

Tip 4: Sit on an exercise ball

Now that most of us still work from home, it is ideal for replacing your office chair with a stability ball. In addition to this, you can do some gentle mobility stretches for your neck, pelvis, and spine while sitting on the ball. This will help with back pain and improve posture. For example, use a hula-hoop motion, as well as tucking and untucking your pelvis to activate your core stabilisers [4].

Tip 5: Dance the morning, afternoon and night away

Put on some music while cleaning your room. The same can be done while cooking dinner, folding laundry, or vacuuming. Dancing is an excellent way to burn calories and improve your balance and coordination.

Tip 6: Stretch or exercise while watching television

If you are watching Netflix and chilling, you may walk on a treadmill, use a stationary bike, stretch on the floor, or use weights to strengthen your upper- and full-body. For example, if you watch a 30-minute show and move the whole time, that is 30 minutes of exercise that was not previously possible [5].

Tip 7: Move during commercial breaks

Do that housework you have been putting off rather than watching commercials, such as starting the laundry, washing the dishes, or sweeping the floor. In addition to being good for you, you'll feel more satisfied and productive at the end of the show.

Tip 8: Get your body moving under the sheets

According to some older studies, sex burns about 3.1 calories per minute for women and about 4.2 calories for men [6]. So even though it is not the same as vigorous jogging, you can definitely work up a sweat during sex. So not only do you have fun, but you also exercise.

Tip 9: Become a dog walker volunteer

Take a few dogs for a walk as a volunteer. You increase your time outdoors, help a dog and your community, teach your children about caring for others, and spend some quality time being active.

Tip 10: After dinner, take a walk

Consider taking a walk outside after eating an especially heavy meal to aid digestion, burn more calories, and even improve blood sugar levels. Take your significant other along, and it becomes a romantic evening stroll [7].

Tip 11: Participate in a charity run

Run for a cause you believe in with your friends by participating in numerous charity runs that raise awareness and funds. Not only will you be doing a good deed, but you will also be exercising your body.

Tip 12: Make a note to take breaks

There are times when work is very engrossing, and before you know it, hours have passed with you just sitting at your desk. Consider setting an alarm on your phone to remind you to take a break every 30 minutes - you can get up and walk to the bathroom, go to the kitchen for a glass of water, or simply stand at your desk and stretch for three to four minutes.

