Just In
- 27 min ago Black Panther Wakanda Forever African Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, And More Feature Modish Style
- 56 min ago Know The Difference Between Total And Partial Lunar Eclipse
- 1 hr ago Raashii Khanna Giving Us Fashion Inspirations For The Wedding Season
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 08 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Technology Updating Galaxy Watch4 Series Could 'Brick' The Smartwatch: How To Avoid The Update?
- Finance Bonus Stock To Buy: Multibagger Small Cap Stock Recommends 1:1 Bonus Issue
- Automobiles Audi Q5 Special Edition Launched In India - Priced At Rs 67.05 Lakh
- Sports UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast and live streaming information
- News Lunar Eclipse 2022: These 3 temples are open for devotees during 'Chandra Grahan'
- Movies Tabu's Pyjama Party With Shilpa Shetty & Farah Khan Was All Things Fun; See Pictures
- Travel IRCTC Flags Off Maiden ‘Swadesh Darshan’ Train From Kolkata
- Education ICSE Exam 2023: Class 10 Date Sheet will be Out Soon; Check details here
Sayani Gupta Fitness Mantra: It's Uncomplicated And Versatile
Sayani Gupta is easily one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood right now. Be it a Banarasi saree or a bodycon dress, Sayani knows how to style it to compliment herself.
We have listed the Top 5 Fitness Tips from Sayani Gupta. Check whether you can incorporate them into your workout routine to make it more versatile and uncomplicated.
Sayani Gupta Fitness Tips
1. Find what gets you up
Sayani swears by her morning yoga practices; the actor reaps the benefits of the discipline and starts her days off on a calm and concentrated note. Morning yoga sessions offer gains in getting rid of muscle stiffness, letting go of any unsettled stress from the day before, improving one's digestive system, and endorphin production [1].
Most of us may initially dread the need to get up in the morning and work out, which usually happens because, if Sayani is to be believed, we haven't found an exercise routine that we love - which makes getting up in the morning a tad bit easier.
So, find what gets you up in the morning and hold on to it for dear life, guys!
2. Mix it up
In an interview with Vogue, Sayani discussed her interest in pole dancing by doing basic spins, climbs, and even a fairy sit. In addition to getting stronger, pole dancing builds muscles, too, since it involves repetitive physical movement.
Your muscles get worked out when you move over and over again. So, instead of sticking to the usual exercise regimes, mix it up at times!
3. Comfort is key
In her Instagram post, Sayani shared that dance has always been her solace, her first love that's kept her moving and inspired. You can also boost your memory, improve your balance, and stave off the harmful effects of ageing if you dance in the morning [2]. Of course, swaying your body to your favourite tune is also beneficial, even if you're not a seasoned dancer like Sayani.
4. Carbs don't have to be your enemy
Indulging in whatever diet you like is the most effective way to digest your meals, says Sayani Gupta - but she's got a fantastic metabolism. She keeps her meals simple with fresh, healthy ingredients, but she's also a fan of treating herself once in a while to cheat. The carbs will always be worth it if you've worked hard to earn them.
Eating more whole carbs - like vegetables, beans, potatoes and whole grains - and less refined carbs, like white bread, pastries, pastas, sugary soft drinks, pizza, and other fast food - will help you lose weight [3].
5. Train to your tunes
Sayani likes to groove to her favourite track whenever she exercises, so if you haven't tried it yet, don't miss out! Whether by delaying fatigue or enhancing work capacity, music has an ergogenic effect that improves exercise performance.
It is advisable to choose songs whose BPM is in accordance with the type of workout you intend to perform - faster songs for higher-intensity workouts and slower ones for lighter or moderate workouts [4].
- bollywood wardrobeSayani Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, And Sanya Malhotra Will Teach You How To Up Your Saree Game
- bollywood wardrobePagglait Promotions: Sayani Gupta Sizzles In Two Golden Ensembles Of Different Shades And We Loved It
- bollywood wardrobeSayani Gupta, Shruti Haasan, And Other Divas Inspire Us With Their Saree Looks
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2020: Sayani Gupta’s Beautiful Blue Saree Will Guarantee Give You Festive Feel
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Sayani Gupta: 4 Party-Perfect Outfits Of Hers, You’ll Regret If You Miss Out One
- bollywood wardrobeVidya Balan, Mouni Roy And, Other Divas’ Summer-Perfect Cotton Sarees Are Ideal For Working Women
- bollywood wardrobeFour More Shots Please! Stars Lisa Ray And Bani J Give Twinning Moment In White Bridal Ensembles
- bollywood wardrobeSayani Gupta’s Pink Dress And White Shirt Is A Perfect Stay-At-Home Wear
- bollywood wardrobeJio Mami 2019 Closing Ceremony: The Actresses Who Caught Our Attention With Their Stylish Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeB-Town Actresses Grace The asiaSpa Awards Event But Whose Attire Was The Best
- bollywood wardrobeJio Mami 2019: Who Wore What And Whose Outfit We Liked The Most, Find Out
- bollywood wardrobeSo We Have Reviewed The Latest Outfits Of Bollywood Divas For You