    Sayani Gupta Fitness Mantra: It's Uncomplicated And Versatile

    By

    Sayani Gupta is easily one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood right now. Be it a Banarasi saree or a bodycon dress, Sayani knows how to style it to compliment herself.

    We have listed the Top 5 Fitness Tips from Sayani Gupta. Check whether you can incorporate them into your workout routine to make it more versatile and uncomplicated.

    Sayani Gupta Fitness Tips

    1. Find what gets you up

    Sayani swears by her morning yoga practices; the actor reaps the benefits of the discipline and starts her days off on a calm and concentrated note. Morning yoga sessions offer gains in getting rid of muscle stiffness, letting go of any unsettled stress from the day before, improving one's digestive system, and endorphin production [1].

    Most of us may initially dread the need to get up in the morning and work out, which usually happens because, if Sayani is to be believed, we haven't found an exercise routine that we love - which makes getting up in the morning a tad bit easier.

    So, find what gets you up in the morning and hold on to it for dear life, guys!

    2. Mix it up

    In an interview with Vogue, Sayani discussed her interest in pole dancing by doing basic spins, climbs, and even a fairy sit. In addition to getting stronger, pole dancing builds muscles, too, since it involves repetitive physical movement.

    Your muscles get worked out when you move over and over again. So, instead of sticking to the usual exercise regimes, mix it up at times!

    3. Comfort is key

    In her Instagram post, Sayani shared that dance has always been her solace, her first love that's kept her moving and inspired. You can also boost your memory, improve your balance, and stave off the harmful effects of ageing if you dance in the morning [2]. Of course, swaying your body to your favourite tune is also beneficial, even if you're not a seasoned dancer like Sayani.

    4. Carbs don't have to be your enemy

    Indulging in whatever diet you like is the most effective way to digest your meals, says Sayani Gupta - but she's got a fantastic metabolism. She keeps her meals simple with fresh, healthy ingredients, but she's also a fan of treating herself once in a while to cheat. The carbs will always be worth it if you've worked hard to earn them.

    Eating more whole carbs - like vegetables, beans, potatoes and whole grains - and less refined carbs, like white bread, pastries, pastas, sugary soft drinks, pizza, and other fast food - will help you lose weight [3].

    5. Train to your tunes

    Sayani likes to groove to her favourite track whenever she exercises, so if you haven't tried it yet, don't miss out! Whether by delaying fatigue or enhancing work capacity, music has an ergogenic effect that improves exercise performance.

    It is advisable to choose songs whose BPM is in accordance with the type of workout you intend to perform - faster songs for higher-intensity workouts and slower ones for lighter or moderate workouts [4].

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 12:57 [IST]
    Desktop Bottom Promotion