Prostate Cancer Treatment: High Intensity Workout (HIIT) May Help Improve The Condition; Here’s How
As one of the most common and second leading causes of cancer death among men, prostate cancer begins in the gland cells of the prostate, which are found only in men. Prostate cancer normally grows very slowly, so detecting and treating it before symptoms occur may not improve men's health or extend their lives [1].
A patient's treatment options and recommendations for prostate cancer are determined by a number of factors, including cancer type, stage, possible side effects, as well as their preferences and general health. It is not necessary to rush to decide on treatment decisions when prostate cancer is detected in its early stages, when it is growing slowly.
As part of this process, it is imperative that you discuss with your doctor the risks and benefits of all your treatment options as well as when the treatment should begin [2].
According to a study published in the journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases, researchers have now demonstrated that serum samples obtained immediately after a single bout of physical exercise from patients with advanced prostate cancer who had been exercise-trained also exhibited elevated levels of myokines and enhanced tumour suppressive effects [3].
That is, high intensity (HIIT) exercise may help improve the condition by suppressing the tumour growth. HIIT consists of short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of low intensity recovery. A HIIT workout typically lasts 10 to 30 minutes and consists of activities such as sprinting, biking, jumping rope, and other bodyweight exercises [4].
Prostate Cancer Treatment And HIIT
Here are the important points from the study:
Point 1: The present study indicates that a single bout of high-intensity interval aerobic exercise results in increased serum myokine levels and additional tumour suppressive effects in exercise-trained metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer CRPC patients.
A myokine is a cytokine (type of protein) that is synthesized and released by myocytes during muscular contractions. Myokines tend to have a paradoxical effect on cancer cells. Myokines have been shown to have the potential to inhibit cancer progression, such as reducing cancer cell proliferation, promoting apoptosis, limiting migration, and metastasis.
Point 2: In the study, the participants engaged in an aerobic exercise session involving HIIT for 34 minutes. Blood samples were collected two hours before, immediately after, and 30 minutes after the exercise session.
Point 3: After exercise, serum from the patients showed higher levels of myokines as compared to serum obtained before exercise. In spite of this, the concentration of these myokines returned to pre-exercise levels 30 minutes after the exercise session, indicating that this increase was transient.
Point 4: In advanced prostate cancer patients, exercise training enhanced the already existing anticancer effects of serum [5].
Point 5: It is the first study of its kind to examine the secreted molecules of skeletal muscles in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.
Point 6: Several studies have suggested an acute myokine response to exercise in patients with advanced cancer, and that the serum after acute exercise suppresses growth in these patients [6][7].
Point 7: The quality of life and physical functioning of cancer patients can be improved through physical exercise, according to recent studies. Furthermore, epidemiological studies have indicated that physical exercise reduces prostate cancer progression and increases survival after a diagnosis [8].
Point 8: It has been shown that physical exercise can affect the amount of circulating growth factors, hormones, and cytokines, which are proteins that can modulate inflammation levels, and therefore contribute to the growth of cancer cells [9]. Among these molecules that can suppress cancer cell growth are myokines, which are cytokines and other proteins secreted during physical activity by skeletal muscle fibres.
Is HIIT Recommended For All Prostate Cancer Patients?
No, high intensity aerobic exercises may not be suitable for all metastatic prostate cancer patients. Many of these patients may be weak and may have bone spread. Excessive exercise may result in bone fractures, dehydration, and renal failure [10]. According to the study authors, these findings represent preliminary results and further research is required.
