Nora Fatehi Fitness Tips: 4 Lessons From The Dancing Diva!

Nora Fatehi's fitness tips primarily consists of two motto - eat well and move well.

From photoshoots to red carpet events to her health and beauty routines, Nora frequently shares snippets of her daily life on Instagram.

Although Nora loves working out, she's not a fan of the gym, as she was once quoted as saying it made her "lose a lot of weight." Nora loves fitness, though - after all she's a skilled dancer.

So, let's take a look at Nora Fatehi's fitness routine.

Nora Fatehi Fitness Tips

1. Dance it out

It should come as no surprise that Nora devotes the majority of her fitness time to dancing.

Regardless of age, size, shape or shape, dancing provides a variety of physical and mental benefits including improved heart and lung health, increased muscle strength, endurance, and motor fitness. It is an excellent way to stay fit for people of all ages, shapes, and sizes [1].

It is estimated that a 30-minute dance class burns between 130 and 250 calories, about the same amount of calories as jogging.

2. Pilates

Nora's preferred fitness routine is Pilates after dance.

In fact, Pilates is suitable for everyone regardless of their age, gender, race, size, ability, or current level of fitness. Did you know that the Pilates routine includes more than 600 exercises and variations?

There is strong evidence that Pilates enhances quality of life by reducing depression and pain, most notably back pain.

In addition to being recommended by doctors for overall health, injury prevention, and rehabilitation purposes, it is commonly used as a cross-training workout [2].

3. Belly dancing

As well as dancing and Pilates, Nora Fatehi enjoys belly dancing.

Despite the fact that belly dancing is empowering and fun, its health benefits and rewards are often underestimated. Belly dancing encourages strength, balance, digestion, coordination and confidence, as well as being a fun and highly expressive form of movement [3].

4. No food restrictions

As Nora Fatehi has stated on several occasions, she does not restrict herself when it comes to food.

A severe calorie restriction can decrease your metabolism and result in the loss of muscle mass.The long term maintenance of weight loss becomes more difficult because there is no inherently good or bad food.

Focus on a balanced diet and allow all foods in moderation to avoid this problem [4][5].