Deepika Padukone's Fitness Routine: A Mix Of Yoga, Pilates And Concentrated Workouts

There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood, and she has dabbled in Hollywood as well. Having grown up playing badminton, the megastar has continuously advocated a healthy lifestyle on and off the stage. In addition to yoga, pilates, and rope training, the actor and philanthropist use various movement techniques customised to her routines.

Check out Deepika's workouts and the secret to her immaculately fit and toned figure.

Deepika Padukone's Fitness Routine

1. Pilates to tone the body

For a strong athletic body, Deepika primarily practices Pilates. "I do a lot of freehand weights and four to five sets of stretching exercises with 10 to 20 reps in between Pilates or stretching routines. I don't particularly like running, so I don't do a lot of conventional gym exercises. I try and exercise as often as I can, but when I'm travelling or shooting, I tend to skip it for days on end," said Deepika in an interview.

A celebrity favourite for its long, lean, and sculpted look, Pilates has become a household name. There are over 600 exercises and variations in the Pilates repertoire, which includes mat and special equipment exercises. Pilates has tremendous benefits and is for everyone, regardless of their fitness level, age, or size.

Incorporating Pilates into your training regimen can greatly support and enhance your performance. In either case, Pilates can significantly improve your quality of life, whether you are seeking to feel better, tone up, increase muscle mass and bone density, or cross train [1].

2. Yoga for mindfulness

She begins each day with yoga and stretching exercises. Yoga and stretching exercises give her a sense of invigoration, energising and soothing energy. Her exercise regimen is a mix of cardio, Pilates, and yoga, and she is constantly striving to push the limits of her endurance and physical capacity.

Yoga has transformed into a relatively new form of practice called Mindful Yoga, which applies traditional Buddhist mindfulness teachings to the physical practice of yoga, offering deeper insights into the mind and a truly life-changing experience [2].

A few benefits of practising mindfulness include increased concentration, memory, immunity to colds and diseases, feelings of happiness and contentment, and a reduction in chronic pain, blood pressure, stress, anxiety, and depression [3].

3. Rope training for strength

Padukone can be seen working the ropes with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at 6 am in a video posted by her trainer, which not only shows her dedication but also reiterates that workouts should be fun.

Rope exercises are great for building muscle strength, improving cardiorespiratory fitness, and enhancing athletic performance. Compared to other cardio exercises, they are low impact and can be performed sitting down.

This workout has many benefits, including increased strength, flexibility, power and endurance, as well as toning muscles and burning calories [4]. In addition, research indicates that strength training increases calories burned, boosts your metabolism, and reduces anxiety.

4. Concentrated workouts for the whole body

A scroll through her trainer's page reveals that Padukone indulges in leg day frequently and focuses on concentrated workouts. By focusing on one body part and constructing your daily workout according to it, you can improve localised muscles and achieve better results. The benefits of leg workouts extend beyond building muscle to strengthening the core, burning calories, alleviating lower back pain, toning and sculpting the legs, and improving stability and mobility [5].

5. Find a workout partner

Deepika Padukone enjoys working out with a partner. Research shows that exercising with a partner can improve mood and increase relationship satisfaction (for couples). In addition, exercising with a workout partner may make exercise more enjoyable, thereby making it easier to maintain a regular workout schedule [6].

The more you support one another, the harder you'll work and be more consistent. You can also foster healthy competition to keep things interesting. Of course, weight training and spotting require a partner too, so it's always a good idea to invite someone you trust.

Fitness Lessons You Need To Learn From Deepika Padukone

"For her, it's not just about working out to suit a role but to maintain a healthy lifestyle. She is always eager to try out new and different things," shares Karachiwala.

Make sure you follow a diet plan that is suitable for your workout routine

Integrate Pilates into your daily routine

Add strength training to your workout routine

Maintaining consistency is essential

On A Final Note...

Taking cues from the star, learn how to balance your diet with exercise to get better, fitter, and healthier results over time. At the same time, remember not to over-exert yourself and b kind to yourself and your body.