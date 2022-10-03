Just In
- 1 hr ago Durga Navami 2022: Date, Time, Significance, And Celebrations In Different States
- 1 hr ago Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What Are The Warning Signs Of Breast Cancer In Men?
- 1 hr ago Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Dazzle In Traditional Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; See Pictures Here
- 2 hrs ago PS1 Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Elegant In Sky Blue Saree [PICS]
Don't Miss
- News Man accused of threatening Maha CM Eknath Shinde held
- Finance Large Cap Stocks That Surged To Their New 52-Week High In Today’s Trading Session
- Sports Extreme Rules 2022: History to be made at October WWE Network Specials
- Automobiles Vehicles Without A Valid PUC Certificate Will Not Get Fuel As Per This New Rule: Here Are More Details
- Movies Malaika Arora Feels She Has A Better Relationship With Arbaaz Khan After Divorce; Calls Him A 'Wonderful' Man
- Education JoSAA 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here!
- Technology NFT Frenzy Might Already Be Over Before Actually Taking Off
- Travel List of The Shortest Rivers In The World
Kriti Sanon's Top 5 Fitness Tips
Fitness isn't all about perfection for Kriti Sanon. Her fitness regimen is a lesson in ingenuity, to say the least, from shattering the stereotypically lean body idea and replacing it with a healthy body to admitting she's a work in progress.
Ahead, we round up fitness takeaways from Kriti Sanon. She doesn't miss a warm-up and makes sure that she is as honest as she can get with her fans regarding her workout routines.
Check out Kriti Sanon's Top 5 Fitness Tips below.
Kriti Sanon's Workout Routine: 5 Tips Everyone Can Make Use Of
1. Keep your warm-ups 'up'
There's something about warming up that gets the cardiovascular system going by increasing body temperature and blood flow to the muscles. Ms Kriti Sanon says to do it before jumping into a rigorous workout. In addition to helping with muscle soreness, a good warm-up can keep you from getting injured during an intense workout [1].
2. Motivate yourself
In an Instagram post, Kriti Sanon shared her workout routine and body transformation for her film Mimi, where she gained 15 kgs to play a pregnant protagonist. The post mentioned how she stopped working out during her weight gain, so motivating herself was what got her back on track when she returned to her fitness routine.
3. Training your muscles is key
In her Instagram versus Reality post, Kriti Sanon reveals a reality check about her fitness routine on leg day, which can send shivers down one's spine, but social media videos make it seem effortless. In addition to improving metabolism, burning calories, and toning muscles, strength training can be challenging to pursue [2].
4. Get a workout buddy
Even though some people prefer working out solo, having a workout buddy is always good. Kriti may have her celebrity buddies, doesn't mean that you need one too. It's not just about having a good time at the gym. A gym partner can help you stay focused, build a healthy competitive spirit, share new exercise hacks and keep you on track [3].
5. Perfection vs progress
In some way, we've all struggled with the idea of perfection, especially with having a stereotypical lean-fit body. It can be hard to share your workout routines online due to the judgement that comes along, but Kriti Sanon breaks down that barrier with her honesty.
Taking to Instagram, the actor said, "I thought about putting it up, but then I realized it wasn't perfect! What's the point of perfection anyway?" So guys, don't worry about perfection -just focus on the progress and your body!
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Ace The Art Of Colour Blocking Like B-Town Divas
- bollywood wardrobeFilmfare Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif To Ranveer Singh, Best Dressed Celebs Who Stole The Show
- womenGanesh Chaturthi: Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah - Celeb Inspired Traditional Wear Ideas For Women
- beautyKriti Sanon’s Beauty Secrets Revealed
- bollywood wardrobeGlam Up The Bodycon Dress Style Like Kriti Sanon
- make up tipsKriti Sanon's Beauty Statement With Colourful Eye Makeup And How To Apply It
- bollywood wardrobeActress Kriti Sanon Is A Dream In Pink Ethnic Wear - See Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s SummerReady Orange And Green Sarees: Which One Do You Like?
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon Slays It In Brown Pantsuit! Shows Us How To Look Like The Most Important Person In The Room
- bollywood wardrobeHum Do Humare Do: Kriti Sanon’s Orange Bridal Lehenga Look Is What Prospective Brides Would Want To Ace
- bollywood wardrobeWinter Fashion: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Other Actresses Inspire Us In Sweaters And Cardigans