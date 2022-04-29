Just In
KGF Actor Yash Aka Rocky Bhai Diet And Workout Plan
KGF 2, the mega-blockbuster starring Yash, shows no signs of slowing down and may cross Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office by the end of this week. As Yash, Navien Kumar Gowda was lauded for his performance and commitment to bringing to life the character Rocky Bhai, which also included his willpower in shaping that perfectly chiselled physique.
The actor is said to follow a strict diet and workout plan. So let's take a deeper look at the charismatic actor's habits and check out whether they are healthy.
Actor Yash's Diet Plan
Breakfast: The breakfast includes heavy carbs like nutmeg with nuts, five slices of brown bread, eight egg whites with vegetables, watermelon and papaya on the side.
Lunch: His mid-day meal is around 11 am, including protein shakes and seasonal fruits.
Evening and Dinner: The actor loves seafood and often indulges in fish to increase his protein intake. The actor eats four slices of bread and four bananas in the evening before hitting the gym. For dinner, he prefers homemade food that is light and packed with protein.
Nutritional Facts:
The actor's diet is primarily protein-focused, owing to the muscle gain and weight loss to fit into the character's role. According to numerous studies, a high-protein diet can lead to significant weight loss and metabolic health benefits. In addition, by improving the function of your weight-regulating hormones, a high-protein diet reduces hunger, which helps you consume fewer calories [1].
Muscle mass and strength are increased by protein, which is one of the building blocks of your muscles. In other words, high protein intake can help you gain muscle mass and strength while reducing muscle loss during weight loss [2].
View this post on Instagram
Breakfast: A high-carbohydrate breakfast gives your body an early boost and contributes to your nutritional goals for the day. Eggs or yoghurt can be added to a carb-focused breakfast to complete it, depending on your caloric and protein intake goals [3][4]. Moreover, eating fruits for breakfast will clear your head, lose weight, and stimulate your digestive system [5]. Examples of a carbohydrate-heavy breakfast include pancake with berries, banana oatmeal, sweet potatoes, quinoa, pulses etc.
...
Lunch: Instead of a fixed lunch, the actor follows the routine of having a mid-day meal, around 11 am, which includes protein shakes and seasonal fruits, which are beneficial for muscle gain and healthy weight loss [6].
Evening and Dinner: Seafood is low in saturated fat, high in protein, and packed with important nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and B vitamins. They are essential for maintaining your health, especially your brain, eyes, and immune system. For optimal health, it's especially important to include seafood in your diet since your body cannot produce omega-3s [7].
Furthermore, bananas are a great pre-workout food because their easy-to-digest carbs boost your energy without weighing you down. They're also an excellent source of antioxidants and potassium, a mineral that may help prevent muscle cramps [8].
The culprit for not losing weight can be heavy dinners. Having a lighter dinner aids digestion and maximizes nutritional absorption. Before going to bed, it is advisable to take a 2-hour break. By doing so, you will prevent unnecessary weight gain [9].
Actor Yash's Workout Plan
During the week, the actor trains six days, twice a day. As part of his workout routine, he performs both cardio and muscle training, which helps him maintain his body. According to a report by Zoom TV, he devotes one hour to cardio training, followed by weight training [10]. In addition, he performs different exercises and exercises his abs for at least an hour.
The workout routine consists of 30-minute power workouts, including push-ups, pull-ups, and rigorous training on an empty stomach. During the week, he reserves a day to rest and eat a cheat meal.
Is it safe to work out on an empty stomach?
Exercise on an empty stomach is called fasted cardio. The theory suggests that your body uses stored fat and carbohydrates as energy instead of the food you've recently eaten, resulting in greater fat loss. It is also possible for your body to use protein as fuel if you exercise on an empty stomach. However, this reduces the amount of protein in your body, which is needed to build and repair muscles after exercise. Furthermore, burning fat for energy does not necessarily lower your overall body fat percentage or increase calorie expenditure [11][12].
If you do work out on an empty stomach at times, don't worry, but it may not be the best idea for strenuous or long-term exercises. Instead, maintain a healthy lifestyle by staying hydrated, eating well, and living by your health needs.
On A Final Note...
The workout and diet plan of Yash or any celebrity should not be blindly copied, as these are tailored to fit their character demands. Moreover, they are supported by a team of nutritionists, trainers and doctors.
Do what works for you and your body. Talk to a trainer, nutritionist and/or a doctor if you are looking forward to developing a diet and workout plan for yourself.
