Janhvi Kapoor Fitness Tips: 5 Things To Take Note Of!
For Janhvi Kapoor, the gym and exercise are a central part of her life - as evidenced by the daily deluge of paparazzi pictures. Even though the actress is on vacation, she hasn't abandoned her workout routine - a quick glance at her Instagram page will provide insight into how she is spending her holiday without sacrificing her daily workout routine.
Here are a few fitness lessons you can learn from Bollywood's (or KJO's?) favourite daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor Fitness Tips
1. Make a workout wardrobe
Janhvi's workout wardrobe is kosher than my whole wardrobe, I think. You'll see tie-dye and holographic co-ord sets, comfortable sport bras, and bomber jackets.
To increase your interest in getting yourself to the gym, eperts recommend mixing things up with different exercises and adding a little bit of excitement to your wardrobe [1]. Use any excuse to get moving, like putting together a new look or that post-workout photo sesh.
2. Partner up!
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were spotted sweating it out together by the poolside in the latest video that went viral on Instagram. "Friends who train together, stay together," she captioned the video.
Setting an intense routine with your friend is a good idea since it makes it more fun and engaging. This will motivate you to work out every day.
3. Try Pilates
In recent years, the Janhvi has been a staunch supporter of Pilates. As well as improving flexibility and muscle strength, Pilates reduces stress and integrates mind and body, providing many benefits. It is difficult work, but it is great work because it engages the core, works the obliques (ensuring that you are not tilting), works the arms and stabilizes the scapular spine [2].
4. When travelling, find time to exercise
In Kapoor's opinion, being away from home or the gym has never been an excuse. In spite of her hectic schedule, she sets aside time to get her endorphins flowing, whether it is meditating/yoga, stretching or just running. As a last resort, she dances to get the body moving than sit idle.
5. Build better balance and stability with your core
As well as Pilates, Janhvi exercises her core. Core exercises build strength in your pelvis, lower back, hips, and abdomen, which leads to stability and balance on a daily basis. A strong core can also help with posture and prevent neck/back pain, according to experts [3].
Taking cues from the hottie Janhvi, incorporate some of these exercises into your workout routine guys!
