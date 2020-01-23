11 Healthy Lifestyle Tips For Entrepreneurs

1. Engage in some physical activity daily The backbone of a healthy life is exercise. Many entrepreneurs do not get enough time to invest in exercises, however, getting engaged in other forms of activities like walking, aerobics, cycling, climbing stairs or other outdoor sports help a lot to keep your health under check. Exercise also freshens your mind, reduce stress, improve immunity and prevent the risk of infections.

2. Get a healthy breakfast A healthy breakfast keeps your energy level up throughout the day. When you eat your first mealwell, the energy produced from the food keeps you active and agile all day and help you perform your daily tasks more efficiently. On the other hand, skipping breakfast makes you eat more in the next meal and gain pounds at a faster rate. The best way if you are unable to prepare your early breakfasts- prepare it overnight.

3. Avoid eating with unpleasant emotions Our mind and body are connected with each other. No matter how nutritious the food is, if we eat it with a stressful mind, the body will be unable to digest it. This is due to the stress hormone or rise in cortisol levels which restricts the body from absorbing all the nutrients from the food. This leaves us with an unsatisfied feeling of hunger and causes an adverse effect on the body.

4. Hydrate yourself Water helps improve brain functionby ensuring mental alertness and improved concentration. It helps in the transportation of oxygen and essential nutrients to the brain, keeping your mood balanced at the same time. Sip water throughout the day and avoid staying thirsty for longer. Also, avoid cold drinks and too much consumption of tea or coffee.

5. Meditate An entrepreneur is always surrounded by too many thoughts which may interfere in their decision-making capabilities. Such thoughts can be positive or negative. To attain a clear and stable mind, involve meditation in your daily habit and see the difference. If not possible, try meditating at least thrice a week. This helps you stay optimistic and happy all the time.

6. Sleep well Poor sleeping habits affect your health slowly and push you towards chronic diseases day by day. This bad habit is common among entrepreneurs due to their massive work responsibilities which often make them grumpy, irritated and increase the risk of many health problems. Try to get at least eight hoursof sleep regularly as it helps in building your immune system and memory.

7. Green salad Green salads are packed with essential minerals and vitamins, calcium, fibre, folate, iron and antioxidants. They make a healthful diet due to more nutrients and zero cholesterol. Green salads are considered the best optionfor busy people like an entrepreneur as they take less time to eat and supply more nutrients and energy to the body. They help keep your body fit and healthy while you are busy with other work responsibilities.

8. Carry your snacks Busy work schedule often makes an entrepreneur stay hungry for a long time. This type of lifestyle often causes them several health issues like gastritis, depression or low pressure. The best way to deal with your hunger pangs is by keeping snacks all the time in your car, desk or handbag so that next time when you are hungry and also running out of time for a meeting, you can just grab a piece of your snack and continue your work. Such snacks should include yoghurt, banana, nuts, dry fruits, whole-grain crackers or carrots.

9. Avoid too much caffeine Caffeine stimulates our brain and central nervous system and improves our thinking, alertness and energy. You might have noticed most of the entrepreneurs consuming many cups of coffee one after the another to keep themselves active. This is not a good habit and may lead to certain health issues like increased blood pressure, sleeplessness, anxiety or diarrhoea.

10. Go smokeless Many people including entrepreneurs believe that the nicotine in cigarettes eases stress and anxiety and cools down the brain. This makes them smoke many cigarettes throughout the day due to their stressful work schedule. However, this is not a healthy habit and an entrepreneur should restrictfrom getting excess as it may increase the risk of cancer or other lung diseases.