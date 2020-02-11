11 Healthy Indian Snacks To Ease Your Hunger Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

You are in the office and working on a project for too long - it is natural for your hand to extend to that bowl of snacks you had kept for munching. Choosing the right healthy snacks will satiate your cravings and provide nutrients too.

A healthy snack, devoid of any added sugar or high-fat content can help ease your hunger while improving your health. Tasty and healthy - I mean, what more should one ask for when it comes to snacking.

Take a look at some of the best Indian snacks that can offer you a deluge of health benefits. Worry not, just because they are 'healthy' does not mean they are bland and tasteless. Eat these to satisfy your hunger pangs in the healthiest way possible.

1. Roasted Chana Roasted chana is one of the most common Indian snacks. 1 bowl of dry roasted chana contains 12.5 grams of fibre, which makes it a filling snack [1]. It is also low in the glycaemic index and calories. You can eat this snack once or twice a day. 2. Roasted Paneer With Flax Seeds Another perfect evening snack is roasted paneer with flax seeds (you can also use chia seeds). Paneer is high in protein content that helps to build your muscles and flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids [2]. Also, chia seeds are packed with all the right nutrients [3]. 3. Sprout Salad Sprouts are rich in nutrients, extremely low in calories and fat. You can use moong sprouts which help reduce the blood pressure levels and to help detoxify the blood [4]. You can eat the salad with a dash of lemon, which also helps in burning fat most healthily [5]. 4. Spicy Corn Chaat Corn is loaded with antioxidants and fibre, which help in detoxification of the body and also keep your stomach full [6]. Red chilli powder contains capsaicin that keeps your weight in check, so you can eat it without the fear of gaining some extra pounds [7]. 5. Sweet Potato Chaat Sweet potatoes are high in fibre and water content and are also low in calories. They are nutrient-dense and are loaded with fibre that will keep your stomach full for a longer period, thereby avoiding the need to constantly munch on something [8]. 6. Kurmura (Puffed Rice) Low in calories, fat-free and sodium-free, kurmura is something we are all very familiar with (I mean, what is a childhood without some kurmura tadka right?). This light snack can be eaten at any time of the day. You can roast it in a little bit of olive oil, salt and pepper to spruce up your snack time. A perfect combination of fibre, protein and complex carbohydrates, puffed rice is a healthy choice to satisfy cravings [9]. 7. Tilgul (Sesame Balls) This common Indian snack is not just tasty but also extremely healthy. Made with sesame seed and jaggery, these sesame balls are loaded with vitamins, calcium and iron [10][11]. Tilguls are the perfect solution for your sweet cravings. 8. Raw Peanuts Peanuts are beneficial for your heart health [12]. They are rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats which help satisfy your hunger in the healthiest way possible [13]. Consume only a handful of peanuts in a day and not more than that. 9. Lassi (Churned Yoghurt) Extremely beneficial for your digestive system, drinking lassi helps the stomach to get rid of acids that cause indigestion and heartburn [14]. The lactobacillus bacteria present in the drink help lubricate the intestines, breakdowns the food and absorbs the essential nutrients - all the while easing your hunger pangs. 10. Makhana (Fox Nuts) Low in cholesterol, fat and sodium, makhana is an ideal snack to satiate your in-between meal hunger pangs [15]. Individuals suffering from high blood pressure, heart diseases and obesity can benefit from this healthy snack [16]. If you have more time in your hand, you can make bread upma and vegetable upma. 11. Poha Made from flattened rice, this dish is a a good source of healthy carbohydrates. Poha is light on the stomach and can be easily digested, making it the perfect snack for your cravings. On A Final Note… From easing your cravings to improving your health in one go, healthy snacks are indeed a boon. The next time you feel like munching, don't go finding a pack of chips or a piece of cake and instead eat these. Happy Snacking!