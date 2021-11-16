Exercises For People With Disabilities And Limited Mobility

Is It Possible To Exercise With Limited Mobility?

Remember that any form of exercise is beneficial to your health [2]. Some types of exercise are inherently more difficult for persons with mobility problems than others, but regardless of your physical condition, you should aim to incorporate three types of exercise into your daily routine:

(1) Cardiovascular exercise: These exercises increase your heart rate and endurance. These include walking, running, cycling, dancing, tennis, swimming, water aerobics, or "aqua jogging" [3]. People with mobility issues often benefit from exercising in water as it supports the body and reduces the risk of muscle or joint discomfort. It is still possible to perform cardiovascular exercise even if you are confined to a wheelchair or chair [4].

(2) Flexibility exercises: They improve your range of motion, prevent injury and reduce pain and stiffness. Some examples include yoga and stretching exercises. Even if you have limited mobility in your legs, for example, you may still benefit from stretching and flexibility exercises in order to prevent or delay further muscle atrophy [5].

(3) Strength training exercises: These exercises involve using weights or other resistance to increase muscle and bone mass, improve balance, and prevent falls. Your focus will be on upper body strength training if you have limited mobility in your legs. In the same way, if you have an injury to your shoulder, for example, you will focus on strengthening your legs and core [6].