6 Effective Ways To Quit Sugar Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Health experts have mixed opinions about sugar. It occurs naturally in all carbohydrates, including fruits, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Consuming whole foods that contain natural sugar is fine. It is also important to note that plant foods are rich in fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, while dairy foods are rich in protein and calcium.

A steady supply of energy is provided by sugar in these foods because your body digests them slowly. On the other hand, you can become overweight if you consume too much added sugar, which is sugar that is added to foods to enhance their flavour or to extend their shelf life.

Sugar consumption in India reached 28.5 million metric tons in 2021, up from the previous year. That is not good, according to experts [1].

Sugar can have a number of negative health effects when consumed in excess. It has been shown that excessive consumption of sweetened foods and beverages is associated with weight gain, blood sugar problems, and an increased risk of heart disease, among other harmful health conditions [2].

Due to these reasons, it is best to limit added sugar whenever possible, which is easy to accomplish when you follow a nutrient-dense diet based on whole foods. Try some of the small changes listed here if you need to reduce added sugar in your diet.

Effective Ways To Quit Sugar

1. Prepare a plan

Everything should always start with a plan, right? The most effective way to quit sugar is to create a plan beforehand. While buying groceries, pay attention to the labels very carefully. Purchase only the foods on your shopping list and ignore others. Although you may be tempted to try a variety of options that may distract you from your goal, you must resist these temptations [3].

2. Search for substitutes

If you are making a grocery shopping list, leave a little space in front of items that you normally purchase. Consider taking the time out of your work schedule or exploring the store during the weekend when you will have more time. Search for substitutes for the foods you normally consume that contain a high level of sugar. Once the substitutes have been found, write their names in the blank spaces so that the shopping list can be used in the future.

3. NOW is the time to begin

During your grocery shopping, consider the possibility of quitting sugar in two weeks. There are a number of reasons to make this decision. You may be looking forward to your wedding ceremony, waiting for Valentine's Day or you may have tempting sugary food in your cupboard that you want to eat first. In spite of the fact that there will always be a new excuse, you must begin the process as soon as possible [4].

4. Get rid of all the addictive foods

When you decide to give up sugary foods, the first thing that you need to do is look for all your addictions that are scattered throughout your home. You should search through your kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, and even your wardrobe (lol). Make sure that all the tempting sugary foods in your house are discarded, wherever you may find them lying because now you will not need them anymore. This will assist you in quitting sugar [5].

5. Get your fill of safe foods

It is beneficial to binge on safe foods such as almonds, green beans, plain mustard, olives, broccoli, celery, cashews, etc. in order to relieve sugar cravings. But remember to snack safely, even on sugar-free foods [6].

6. Let's get sugar-free together

A friend, relative, online buddy, or colleague who also has the same goals can be a great way to quit sugar easily. When you have people who are also trying to quit sugar to support you, you will be able to overcome the addiction a bit quicker. You can talk to them regularly and they'll inspire you to quit your sugar habit [7].

On A Final Note...

When consumed in small amounts, sugar is perfectly safe for your health. However, if consumed excessively, it can cause weight gain, acne, and type 2 diabetes, as well as increase your risk for several serious health problems.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 15:26 [IST]