Effective Health Benefits Of Skipping: Useful Tips And Who Should Avoid It

Skipping or jump rope-based physical activity is one of the best forms of aerobic or cardio exercise. It is easy to perform, super convenient and can be done at any place.

Studies say that jumping rope has many health benefits, some even more than other physical activities like walking or jogging. It is also a widely-used form of exercise for the development of balance and coordination in athletes. [1]

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of skipping rope. Take a look.

1. Helps Lose Weight

A study talks about a 12-week jump rope exercise program in obese children and adolescents. It says that obese children are at increased risk of diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Rope jumping can help reduce their body composition, body fat and waist circumference, thus lowering the risk of the aforementioned diseases. Not only in adolescents but skipping can also be an affordable option for people of all age groups who have a hectic schedule and don't have enough time to work out in the gym. [2]

2. Good ForThe Brain

The positive effects of physical activities on the brain highly depends on the type and intensity of exercise. A study has shown that a single session of three minutes of rope skipping can cause changes in the brain which is associated with cognitive learning. This high intensity and short-duration exercise can also be beneficial for lifting up the mood and reducing the risk of mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. [3]

3. Good For Heart Health

According to a study, ten minutes of rope skipping exercise is equal to around 30 minutes of jogging to improve heart efficiency. Skipping is beneficial for the heart in many ways. Our cardiovascular system involves the flow of blood in and out of the heart through veins and arteries. Skipping may help improve the circulation of blood throughout the body, reduce cholesterol levels, strengthen the heart muscles and lower the risk of diseases like heart attack and strokes. [1]

4. Improves Stamina

Skipping regularly can help improve stamina and is good for endurance-running performances. According to a study, jumping rope comes under a type of plyometric training and is highly effective for foot muscles and joints. It may help improve stiffness and power. Jumping rope for around 10 minutes as a regular warm-up exercise can help amateur athletes improve their performance and arch stiffness. [4]

5. Improves Flexibility

Skipping regularly not only helps cut down fat but may also improve the body's flexibility, thus allowing to perform a range of tasks, including walking for miles or trekking. A study has shown that freestyle rope skipping, compared to traditional jump rope, can help improve flexibility and promote physical fitness. Additionally, rope jumping is more creative and can be easily carried out with different elements such as dance, music or martial arts. [5]

6. Tones The Muscles

Cramp in legs, swollen feet or tenderness are some of the common problems reported in people, especially those with a sedentary lifestyle. Skipping can help activate most of the muscles of the body and tone it, compared to other forms of regular exercise. Though, in the beginning, you can face sprain in your muscles, especially legs and thighs, it will heal with time and regular skipping. Continue skipping for at least 30 minutes a day to get tones of muscles.

7. Improves Bone Density

Regular skipping may help improve bone density, especially in girls, says a study. Older adults, especially women are at increased risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases. Though these problems occur at later stages of life, skipping rope during adolescence can help prevent the risk of bone diseases at an older age. Also, it is an appropriate exercise to improve overall health. [6]

Useful Tips For Skipping Rope

Choose the rope wisely: Ensure that the length of the rope is enough for your height. Also, choose the material carefully. Skipping ropes made of vinyl and licorice are best for indoor use to manage harsh concrete surfaces.

Ensure that the length of the rope is enough for your height. Also, choose the material carefully. Skipping ropes made of vinyl and licorice are best for indoor use to manage harsh concrete surfaces. Jumping: Ensure that your body posture is correct while jumping. Keep your knees bent while jumping. Also, ensure that the heels don't touch the floor every time you land after a jump.

Ensure that your body posture is correct while jumping. Keep your knees bent while jumping. Also, ensure that the heels don't touch the floor every time you land after a jump. Start: Jump carefully and do a soft landing at the initial stages. Avoid jumping higher. Only when you master the basic moves, it is better to try advanced skills of skipping ropes.

Jump carefully and do a soft landing at the initial stages. Avoid jumping higher. Only when you master the basic moves, it is better to try advanced skills of skipping ropes. Terrain: Choose the place wisely. A wooden floor would be better compared to a concrete floor. Ensure that you choose flat grounds for convenient jumping.

Choose the place wisely. A wooden floor would be better compared to a concrete floor. Ensure that you choose flat grounds for convenient jumping. Practice Well: First, learn how to jump a rope. Once you master the basics, ensure that you practice it regularly. Only regular skipping can provide you with several health benefits.

Who Should Avoid Skipping?

1. Though skipping has a lot of beneficiary factors, it can be harmful to women during their menstruation. During menstruation, the ligaments surrounding the uterus get weak due to continuous blood flow and skipping ropes exercise can cause additional damage to the tissues and increase the bleeding.

2. During pregnancy, too, avoid skipping as jumping through ropes can increase the risk of placental abruption and cause abortion due to detachment of the placenta from the uterus walls. [7]

3. If you have suffered or is suffering from any injury in your leg or is a patient of arthritis, consult your doctor before skipping as it can worsen your condition.

Note: Consult a medical expert if you have any pre-existing condition such as bone or heart disease before starting on skipping rope.

To Conclude

Skipping rope is mainly done as a warm-up exercise by people performing weight training or rigorous forms of exercise. However, it can also be done as a single exercise for around 20-30 minutes for maximum benefits.

Does rope skipping reduce belly fat? Yes, rope skipping not only helps reduce belly fat but is also effective for reducing waist circumference and body mass index. It is the best form of exercise for people with obesity. What happens if we do skipping daily? Skipping daily may help provide you with multiple health benefits, from improving your heart health to helping in weight loss and from improving your bone density to helping in improving endurance. How many skips a day is healthy? Some studies say that even 10 minutes of regular skipping is equivalent to 30 minutes of jogging. However, the intensity and time of skipping mainly depend on your health condition. Consult a medical expert if you have a pre-existing condition and is planning to start skipping rope exercise.