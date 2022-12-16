Just In
Did You Know That 1-Minute Of Physical Activity Could Make You Live Longer? Here's How
The importance of regular physical activity for your health cannot be overstated. It can improve the health of your brain, help you manage your weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen your bones and muscles, and improve your ability to carry out your daily activities.
It has been estimated that at least one in four adults do not engage in enough physical activity. Sedentary and inactive lifestyles carry an increased risk of premature death of 20 per cent to 30 per cent compared to lifestyles that are more active [1].
However, a new study conducted by an international team at the University of Sydney in Australia suggests that simply increasing the effort in daily activities can help mitigate that risk significantly and prolong life [2].
This study is the first to study movement patterns and measure the health benefits of what the researchers refer to as "vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity," or VILPA [3]. A vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity (VILPA) involves short periods of vigorous exercise carried out as part of daily tasks, such as carrying shopping bags or climbing stairs.
Here are the important points from the study:
Point 1: According to the study, three to four 1-minute episodes of vigorous motion can significantly reduce the risk of death from all causes and from cancer by up to 40 per cent.
Point 2: Also, the study suggests that short periods of brisk walking can reduce cardiovascular disease-related mortality by up to 49 per cent [4].
Point 3: Increasing the intensity of incidental activities performed as part of daily living can have comparable benefits - the more the better, according to the study.
Point 4: VILPA may be more feasible than regular exercise for adults who are not fit or active, because it requires minimal time commitment and does not require special preparation, equipment, or facilities.
Point 5: Researchers found that three 1-minute VILPA episodes would lead to almost a 50 per cent reduction in cardiovascular mortality risk compared to no VILPA. These would amount to less than 30 minutes per week.
Point 6: Compared to no VILPA, more bouts of VILPA were associated with a 49 percent lower cancer-related death risk and a 65 percent lower cardiovascular disease-related death risk.
According to the study, individuals over the age of 65 should maintain an exercise regimen that includes aerobic, balance, and muscle-strengthening activities [5].
Tips To Incorporate More VILPA Into Your Everyday
Exercises with multiple components are recommended by the CDC to help improve physical function. Many of these moves are already part of everyday tasks, chores, and recreational activities [6].
You can incorporate more VILPA into your daily routine by following these tips [7][8]:
- Stretching: Try stretching the neck, hips, hamstrings, or ankles for up to 30 seconds in order to loosen the muscles and reduce injury risk.
- Balance on one leg: While standing close to a chair or wall, stand on one leg for a few seconds. Switch to the other leg. This exercise can improve mobility, bone strength, and muscle tone.
- Heel raises: This exercise can help improve balance and reduce the risk of foot, ankle, or back pain. It is performed sitting with the feet flat on the floor. The heels are lifted so that they rise on the balls of the feet, then the heels are lowered to the starting position.
- Chair exercises: There are also chair-based exercises such as neck stretches, side bends, and thigh squeezes that require less than a minute to complete.
On A Final Note...
Those who already have a regular leisure-time exercise routine should stick with it, and consider VILPA as a complement to it rather than a substitute for it.
Ask your healthcare professional for more guidance if you are interested in adding more VILPA to your daily routine or increasing your exercise regimen, especially if you have an underlying health condition.
