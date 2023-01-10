For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
Don't Miss
- News Indian generic drug Paxlovid in high demand as Pfizer failed to enter China's insurance drug list
- Sports Rohit Sharma withdraws appeal after Mohammed Shami runs out Dasun Shanaka at non-striker's end
- Movies Varisu Twitter Review: Positive Vibes Overloaded.. Vijay - Yogi Babu Combo Worked Well!
- Finance 5 Small, Mid Cap Stocks Hit Their New 52-Week High, Rally 53% In 3-months
- Travel Two Indian Men Broke World Record Of Travelling 7 Continent In Just 3 Days, Know Details
- Automobiles Dakar 2023 Stage 9 Results: Sebastien Loeb & Luciano Benavides Win
- Technology Microsoft Will End All Support For Windows 7 and 8 Today: Upgrade To Windows 11 Only Option?
- Education GBSHSE Goa SSC, HSSC timetable 2022 for term 2 Out
Staying Hydrated Can Help You Live Longer: How?
Wellness
oi-Amritha K
By Amritha K
For many reasons, drinking sufficient amounts of water every day is essential: it regulates body temperature, lubricates joints, prevents infections, delivers nutrients to cells, and ensures that organs function properly. In addition, staying well-hydrated improves sleep quality, cognition, and mood; therefore, it is essential for survival.
The concept that life expectancy is largely determined by genetic factors is incorrect. Genetics play a much smaller role than originally believed. Environmental factors such as diet and lifestyle play a significant role [1].
Meanwhile, a recent study suggests that staying properly hydrated may help you live a healthier life [2].
Read on to know how staying hydrated can help you live longer.
Can Staying Hydrated Can Help You Live Longer?
Comments
- wellness5 Tips To Regain Strength After COVID Recovery: How Yoga And Hydration Can Help Reduce Weakness
- wellnessHere’s Why You Should Drink Enough Water During The Winter Season
- wellnessEvidence-Based Health Benefits Of Tomato Juice: Anti-Ageing, Weight Loss, Immunity And More
- wellnessWorld ORS Day 2021: Can Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) Speed Up Recovery From COVID-19?
- nutritionMango Vs Litchi: Who Is The Winner Of The Best Summer Fruit?
- nutritionMango Mousse Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home In Different Ways
- wellnessRamadan 2021: Foods To Eat And Avoid For Fasting Associated Dehydration
- wellnessSummer, Buttermilk And Weight Loss: Are They Related?
- wellness12 Simple Exercising Tips For People With Diabetes
- wellnessSimple And Effective Methods to Lose Fat In Your Face
- wellnessDon't Like Drinking Water? Here Are Other Ways To Stay Hydrated
- diet fitness8 Important Things To Know About Drinking More Water
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 23:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2023