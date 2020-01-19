9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Hurdles For Body Fitness Diet Fitness oi-Shivangi Karn

Hurdles or hurdles jump is a form of exercise in which a person runs and jumps over many hurdles with a speed. It comes under plyometric training which is done for power development, flexibility and stronger hips and muscles.

Many people think that hurdling and hoping are similar as they both require jumping. However, they both are different as the prior requires single-leg landing while the latter is two-foot landing. If a person wants to become an expert in hurdle hops, they have to challenge their abilities and gain expertise in all the three forms of exercise- running, jumping and static landing. This shows the fitness level of people who are good at hurdles.

Here is the list of major health benefits of hurdles.

1. Strengthen muscles Hurdle jumps require a lot of muscle activity, muscle support and coordination between muscles like hips, arms, legs and stomach. A person requires a lot of force to run and jump which is generated by the muscles. Thus, it helps to make the muscles elastic and contractile for better performance. 2. Makes bone flexible Hurdles require a lot of leg movements from bending to jumping high and then relaxing at the same time. This helps to keep bones flexible and reduces the risk of bone and joint diseases like arthritis or joint pain. 3. Helps to increase height Hurdles are among those exercises which help to increase the height. It includes two essential form of exercises - running and jumping. Both these forms help in the growth and development of the bones and allow a person to gain height at a very faster rate. 4. Improves body coordination Performing hurdles daily help to improve the coordination of your body and maintain a perfect balance so that you stay stable and not fall easily. This comes when you jump and make a static landing several times while performing hurdles. 5. Improves blood circulation Hurdles make our body part active and strong. When a person hurdle hops, their blood circulation improves throughout the body due to the effort they put to perform it. Thus, it helps prevent diseases like a heart attack or low blood pressure. 6. Promotes brain function Hurdles require alertness and perfect time management between running and jumping keeping the body balanced. This helps promote brain functions. Another reason is hurdling improves the blood circulation which further helps the brain get more oxygen and improve its function. 7. Improves heart health Hurdles help the heart to perform well by improving its function and strengthing the muscles so as it can pump the blood well throughout the body. Also, the improved blood circulation keeps heart healthy and prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases. 8. Burn calories Every exercise helps burn a certain amount of calories in our body. As hurdling requires both running and jumping, the number of calories burned while performing it is more compared to other forms of training. Hurdles help us stay fit and maintain a proper weight. 9. Promotes fitness Hurdles promote fitness by making our muscles and bones stronger which help us stay fit and active throughout the day. Even if we lift a heavy load or perform a certain activity for a longer time, it prevents us from getting tired easily.