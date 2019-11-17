Is Dosa Good For A Weight-loss Diet? Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Crispy, crunchy and healthy are the first three words that come to my mind thinking of dosa - the ultimate South Indian cuisine which is a cooked flat thin layered rice batter, made from a fermented batter. Similar to a crepe, this round wonder was initially a typical part of the Southern Indian and Sri Lankan Tamil diets, but the dish is now popular all over the Indian subcontinent. Said to have originated in the Udupi town of present-day Karnataka, dosas are normally served with sambar, podi (a mixture of chilli and desiccated coconut), and also coconut chutney [1] .

Packed with carbohydrates and contains no added sugars or saturated fats, the key ingredients in the making of dosa are rice and black gram, which is also a good source of protein. Consequently, the fermentation process increases the vitamin B and vitamin C content. The role of dosa in aiding weight loss have been in talks for a long time and in the current article, we will take a look at the impact the South Indian wonder food has on your body weight.

Before that, let us take a look at the different ways through which dosa can benefit your overall health.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Dosa?

Known as the pancake of India, dosas are not just tasty but also healthy. Made from a combination of protein-rich source, dosa can benefit your health in various ways.

Rich in proteins : Made from a mixture of black gram and rice, dosa is a good source of protein. Regular and healthy consumption of dosa can help provide moderate amounts of protein to your body [2] .

: Made from a mixture of black gram and rice, dosa is a good source of protein. Regular and healthy consumption of dosa can help provide moderate amounts of protein to your body . Low in fat and calories : Dosa contains very less saturated fat, making it a healthy addition to your diet. The minimal amount of saturated fat, unlike high saturated fat, does not increase the risk of heart diseases. It also has a low-calorie content.

: Dosa contains very less saturated fat, making it a healthy addition to your diet. The minimal amount of saturated fat, unlike high saturated fat, does not increase the risk of heart diseases. It also has a low-calorie content. Provides vitamins : Dosa contains vitamin C, an essential nutrient required for the development and maintenance of blood vessels, scar tissues and cartilage [3] [4] .

: Dosa contains vitamin C, an essential nutrient required for the development and maintenance of blood vessels, scar tissues and cartilage . Rich in minerals: Dosa contains a rich source of several minerals like iron and calcium.

Apart from the above mentioned, dosa is also a rich source of carbohydrates and is good for digestion.

Dosa For Weightloss - Is It Good?

The fermented South Indian delicacy is said to be a perfect addition in the weight-loss diet. Made from pulses, dosa is easy to digest while having low calorie and fat content. Like most South Indian foods, dosa does not add to your body weight and can help lose that extra weight due to its low calorie and low-fat content. If you are on a strict diet to lose your weight, then dosa has to be in your diet plan [5] .

Having a high carbohydrate content and being low in calories, the healthy food item help to keep your body fit and fine whereas the low calories will help to manage weight loss. It is a good option for people on a weight loss diet because cutting out carbohydrates from your diet can make you lethargic, low on energy and other health problems [6] . The balance of the healthy nutrients in dosa help provide your body with the necessary nutrition it requires, without causing any unnecessary weight gain.

The presence of the plant-based proteins in dosa makes it optimum for weight-loss.

Here are some healthy dosa recipes you can consider for your weight-loss journey.

Healthy Dosa Recipes

Moong dosa for weight-loss

Ingredients

2 cup whole Moong dal sprouted (Whole green gram)

1 piece green chillies

1 teaspoon ginger grated

½ cup onions chopped

2 teaspoon oil

Few curry leaves

Salt, pepper (to taste)

Water as required

Directions

Grind all the mentioned ingredients with water except onions till smooth till it becomes smooth.

Keep aside for 10 minutes [7] .

. Heat a pan and spread a ladle full of the batter and cook on one side with little olive oil

Sprinkle slightly roasted onions and press gently.

Serve with mint chutney.

Ragi spinach dosa for weight loss & healthy heart

Ingredients

50 gms rice flour

50 gms millet powder/ragi powder

½ egg white

30 g amaranth spinach

30 g yellow lentils

4 shallots

2 green chillies

5 g coriander leaves

2 g olive oil

Salt as required

1 cup of water

Directions

Mix the rice flour and millet powder well and add the egg whites to this mixture along with a half cup of water to make it into a thick batter.

Boil the remaining water and add it to mix it well to form the right consistency.

Heat the pan and pour the batter [8] .

. For the filling, steam cook the finely chopped spinach.

Crush the shallots and green chillies along with yellow lentils and mix it with the steamed spinach.

Spread the filling on the dosa and then fold the dosa.

On A Final Note...

Dosa is indeed a healthy food and beneficial for weight loss. However, it also depends on the way of preparation and ingredients used to prepare dosa. Using olive oil or canola oil can be considered or low-fat butter to reduce the risk of heart-related diseases.

View Article References [1] Beena Divya, J., Kulangara Varsha, K., Madhavan Nampoothiri, K., Ismail, B., & Pandey, A. (2012). Probiotic fermented foods for health benefits. Engineering in Life Sciences, 12(4), 377-390. [2] Haripriya, A., & Mercy, L. (2017). Development and quality assessment of horse gram based instant dosa mix. Development, 2(3). [3] Suresh, N., Thavamani, U., & Kale, R. D. (2013). SHELF LIFE OF SPROUTED MULTI GRAIN DOSA MIX. Carmelight–The Multidisciplinary Journal, 9(1). [4] Gupta, A., & Tiwari, S. K. (2014). Probiotic potential of Lactobacillus plantarum LD1 isolated from batter of Dosa, a South Indian fermented food. Probiotics and antimicrobial proteins, 6(2), 73-81. [5] Sarkar, P., DH, L. K., Dhumal, C., Panigrahi, S. S., & Choudhary, R. (2015). Traditional and ayurvedic foods of Indian origin. Journal of Ethnic Foods, 2(3), 97-109. [6] Kumar, S., Mohanraj, R., Sudha, V., Wedick, N. M., Malik, V., Hu, F. B., ... & Mohan, V. (2011). Perceptions about varieties of brown rice: a qualitative study from Southern India. Journal of the American Dietetic Association, 111(10), 1517-1522. [7] Wellness. (2019, June 19). Ragi spinach dosa for Weight loss and Healthy Heart. Retrieved from, https://www.wellnessbuddhainfo.com/ragi-spinach-dosa-for-weight-loss-and-healthy-heart/1727.html [8] NA. (2019). Mixed Dal Dosa. Retrieved from, http://www.mydietist.com/blog/mixed-dal-dosa-perfect-recipe-for-diet-for-weight-loss/