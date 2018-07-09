Women, Beware Of These 9 Worst Health Mistakes

Nowadays, women are expected to hit the gym, work overtime, and take care of their family. In this busy work schedule of theirs, they often make health mistakes that ruin their overall health. Women, it's time that you be aware of the worst health mistakes you are making.

Maintaining a good health has been put in the backburner because exhausting yourself with work and taking care of your family has become the number one priority than making your general well-being number one priority.

As a result, you start experiencing niggling health issues that take a toll on your health and body eventually.

Read on to know the worst health mistakes that women make.

1. Wearing High Heels Often

Wearing heels may not damage your feet, but if you wear it often it may start putting extensive pressure on your joints. This can cause a number of health conditions like back pain, arthritis, tendon injuries, osteoarthritis, nerve and bone damage, spider veins and hammer toes. But, don't stop wearing heels, just minimise your heels to 1.5 inches for daily wear and start wearing insoles to reduce the pressure.

2. Sleeping With Make Up On

Do you often come home tired and leave your makeup on overnight? Leaving your makeup on while sleeping can cause the oil and dirt to accumulate in your pores and clog them. Sleeping with eye makeup on like mascara, eye shadows, and eye glitters can irritate your eyes.

3. Not Getting Enough Sleep

Sleep is absolutely important for helping the body work in proper order. Too many late nights and early mornings can have a serious impact on your health, which you may not realise. Lack of proper sleep can leave you feeling demotivated, lethargic and at a higher risk of chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure and heart disease. It is essential to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep.

4. Emotional Eating

To all the women out there, who constantly turn to food as a means of comfort and stress relief, this isn't good. If you are thinking emotional eating is a quick fix, then you should know that it can have serious repercussions on your health. Emotional eating can help control your feelings in the moment, but it will not resolve any underlying issue. It may further lead to unhealthy diet habits and even obesity.

5. Skipping Exercises

Exercise becomes less of a priority due to your daily work schedule. However, regular exercise is very important in staying fit and free of injury. It doesn't necessarily mean you have to work out hard, you can take a walk or go cycling, or yoga exercises can be incorporated. This can lower the chances of heart disease, strokes, back pain, osteoporosis, diabetes, to name a few.

6. Ignoring Stress

Women who are multitasking tend to experience headaches, lethargy, stress, insomnia, etc. Tensions can easily escalate and take a toll on your health and if ignored, it can lead to long-term issues, such as depression and anxiety.

7. Neglecting Your Dental Problems

If you don't take care of your teeth properly, you may start seeing yellowish colour on your teeth. Gradually, you may start facing gum problems and inflammation. Brushing your teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and cutting back on sugary drinks as they harm the tooth enamel can help in overcoming your dental problems.

8. You Always Order A Bowl Of Salad

Ladies! Don't always assume that a bowl of salad is the right choice when you are eating outside. The truth is restaurant salads are full of calories and unwanted fats due to the toppings used like fried chicken, croutons, salad dressing, and so on. You just need to make a healthier choice by avoiding high fat toppings like cheese, croutons, bacon creamy salad dressing like Caesar and ranch.

Opt for salads which are full of iceberg lettuce, carrots and cabbage shavings.

9. Wearing The Wrong Bra Size

It is a well-known fact that most women wear the wrong bra size throughout their life. Wearing an ill-fitted bra affects the clothes and causes a lot of health problems like neck pain, breast pain and back pain. Also, if you wear a tight bra, it may mess up your posture or cause skin irritation if it's too tight.

