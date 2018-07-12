Want Big Biceps? Here’s The Complete Guide!

Initially, when you start training, your upper arms grow effortlessly regardless of your approach or technique. But you hit that dreaded growth plateau when the same comes to your biceps.

And that's what makes biceps the most impressive area to develop. You push yourself harder to earn those big biceps. From the legendary, Arnold Schwarzenegger, through to current Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, all of them champions possess tremendous biceps.

So, next time, when someone asks you to flex a muscle, make sure you don't have to show them your calves. It is the biceps that create all the difference.

An ideal training of the biceps involves training the associated muscles too. They are the ones that allow greater overall upper arm size. So in this article, we will elaborate on the best exercises, a full training program and tips-basically the MUSTs-to help you work your biceps to the fullest.

The Exercices, First!

Multiple bodybuilders and fitness experts have already acknowledged that certain bicep-training exercises are actually superior to others. The best movements, collectively called "mass-builders", are those that impact the entire array of muscles responsible for a pumped-up chest, simultaneously.

Some of the best chest exercises and the reasons behind why they are used, are:

Exercise 1: Barbell Curl

The biceps curl can be performed a number of ways: standing with dumbbells, one arm resting on inner thigh or simply seated with dumbbells.

To perform, hold a bar with shoulder-width grip and arms straight toward the floor. As your elbows and back remain fixed, curl your weight toward the chest. Push yourself until the bar reaches the front of your chest, resist weight, and let your body slowly lower down for a full stretch.

Exercise 2: One-arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl

Experts call this isolating movement the best for enhancing overall size.Use a regular preacher bench. To do it, hold a dumbbell with underhand grip while your elbow stays locked in an extended position on the bench. Gradually curl the dumbbell up toward the shoulder, working your arm.

Exercise 3: Incline Dumbbell Curl

Although we use lighter weights than bar curl, this exercise still produces an amazing pump.

Perform it by lying on an incline bench and holding two dumbbells; arms extended downwards. Curl the dumbbells up and be sure to turn the wrists while raising the weights. Return to start position slowly and repeat.

How To Form The Perfect Regimen For Yourself?

For the ones who are in the beginning stages, whereas a basic program involves training your biceps once per week, but with time, it's necessary to target them twice a week.

FOR BEGINNERS

Week One

Barbell Curl-3 sets of 8-12 reps

One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl-3 sets of 8-12 reps

Week Two

Incline Dumbbell Curl-3 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell Curl-3 sets of 8-12 reps

FOR ADVANCED

Day 1

Barbell Curl-3 sets of 8-12 reps

Incline Dumbbell Curl-3 sets of 8-12 reps

One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl-2 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 2

Barbell Curl-3 sets of 12-15 reps

Two days of this program can be repeated over as many consecutive weeks it takes to gain the desired biceps' size and shape.

The Pro-tips To Biceps' Growth

1. Isolate- It's a must for the biceps to be trained in order to grow, and that growth potential can't be maximised if other muscle groups are also joining the set.

Starting light and focusing on proper form is the best way to isolate the biceps. As a result of isolation, each arm works more so you can reap maximum benefits.

2. Overload- In order to let your biceps grow, you have to overload the muscles with volumes more than they're habituated to handling. Yes, the key is forced reps: you push your muscles for few more reps once they've already reached saturation. That's going to break the muscle down, forcing the fibres to rebuild and grow.

3. Pump- When it comes to building greta biceps, many trainers lay serious emphasis on chasing the pump. It instigates the nutrient-rich blood to course through the muscles in greater-than-normal amounts, and that determines growth.

4. Positioning- Positioning implies much more than just doing your curls standing, seated, or lying down. Even where you hold the weight can have its effect on how the muscles engage and, consequently, how they grow. While it's true that most of the curls require your elbows to be at your sides, but learning the proper positioning can result in better overall workout and greater growth, in the long run.

As far as religious training of the biceps is concerned, it's particularly wise to keep things short and simple.

Stick with a plan that works-a plan that's based on multiple basic movements-along with a list of guidelines that are proven to deliver great results. Our methodology has been dedicatedly tested for you to create your own monster guns.

If you have any feedback or queries for us, feel free to drop a comment in the section below. We'd be more than glad to address each one of you.