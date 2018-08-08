This Is How Makhanas Help In Weight Loss

Everybody must be familiar with makhanas, a popular evening snack, also called as fox nuts or lotus seeds. They proffer a lot of numerous health benefits which we are going to write here today.

Fox nuts or makhanas come from a plant called Euryale ferox which grows in stagnant water in ponds in Eastern Asia. Did you know fox nuts have been used in Chinese medicine since 3000 years and are mentioned in Ayurvedic medicine too?

Makhana is also eaten during fasts and even used in Indian sweet dishes.

What Is The Nutritional Value Of Makhana?

Makhanas are low in cholesterol, sodium and saturated fat. They also contain various nutrients such as manganese, magnesium, potassium, protein, iron, carbohydrates, thiamine and phosphorus. A 50 g serving of dry roasted makhanas has about 180 calories with zero saturated fat and cholesterol.

Makhana are free of gluten and contain a flavonoid called kaempferol, which has anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties.

How Does Makhana Help In Weight Loss?

Since, makhanas are low in calories, with no amount of cholesterol and saturated fat, they are considered one of the healthiest snacks to lose weight. They are also low in glycemic index leaving you feeling full and satisfied which can prevent your mid hunger pangs.

Here's how to consume makhana for weight loss:

1. Dry roasted makhana

Take a handful of makhana and dry roast them until they turn slightly brown in colour. You can have it as an evening snack with a bowl of fruits.

2. Flavoured makhanas

If you are bored of having plain makhanas, you can have them flavoured by roasting them in ghee and adding spices and condiments like coriander powder, turmeric, green chillies, etc., to bring out the flavour. You can add almonds as well to make it more nutritious. Spices like black pepper can also be added which is effective in losing weight.

3. Makhanas roasted in coconut oil

Another way of having makhana for weight loss is to toss them in healthy fats like coconut oil. You may add salt or chaat masala to enhance its flavour.

Other Health Benefits Of Makhana

1. Possesses anti-ageing properties

Fox nuts have anti-ageing properties. The presence of enzymes in the nuts inhibit the ageing process and assists in fixing and preserving the impaired cells that lead to ageing.

2. Good for the heart

Makhana contains high amount of magnesium which is great for improving the blood circulation to the heart. Low levels of magnesium can increase the risk of heart attacks and coronary heart disease.

3. Beneficial for high blood pressure

If you are a person who is suffering with stress, hypertension and high blood pressure, consumption of makhana can be beneficial for you. It has high potassium levels that help in lowering blood pressure.

4. Low In Glycemic Index

Fox nuts are low in glycemic index so it will provide your body with energy. This will keep you energetic throughout the day and keep your mind away from stress.

Side Effects Of Makhana

It is better to consume fox nuts in moderation as excessive consumption can lead to side effects like allergies, gastrointestinal issues, constipation, bloating and flatulence, etc. So, if your stomach is upset of if you are suffering with constipation, do not consume it.

Other Makhana Recipes

You can either have them dry roasted or add them as an ingredient in dishes like makhana kheer, makhana soup or you can even add them as a topping in your vegetable salads.

