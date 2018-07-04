The Best Weight Loss Meal Plan For Couples

When it comes to copying healthier habits or simply having good food intentions, we often learn it from a loved one. Recent studies have shown that couples who slim at the same time are much more successful. So, today in this article we will be discussing the weight loss meal plans for couples.

When you and your partner is trying together to shed pounds, the effects are more positive and even more impressive. There are much higher chances of losing weight, if you and your partner change your diet and exercise habits together.

How Does The Weight Loss Plan For Couples Work

The most effective and the healthiest way to lose weight is to consume lots of lean protein, like eggs, nuts, fish and chicken. And along with this whole meal carbohydrates, plenty of fruits and vegetables.

This kind of balanced diet will help you in losing body fat but still maintain lean muscle mass and also helps in keeping your blood sugar levels stable, thus preventing food cravings.

The healthy eating plan for couples includes protein with each meal and snack, and healthy fats such as oily fish and nuts which will keep your hunger pangs at bay.

How To Hand Measure Food Portions

Your hand is what all you need to control your portion size. These are the portion sizes for men and women.

For Men:

2 portion of meat, fish, eggs or beans which should be about the size of your palm. Include these foods in your every meal.

2 fists of vegetables with every meal.

2 cupped hands of carbohydrates with most of the meals.

For Women:

1 palm-sized piece of protein like eggs, fish or meat with every meal.

1 fist of vegetables along with every meal.

1 cup handful of carbohydrates with most meals.

Meal Plans For Couples to Lose Weight

Below is a meal plan for breakfast, lunch and dinner which applies both for men and women.

Breakfast

Breakfast For men and women, vegetable omelette made with two eggs and one egg respectively. A handful of chopped red bell pepper and mushrooms.

2 slices of toast with peanut or almond butter for men and 1 slice for women along with a handful of nuts.

2 boiled eggs for men and 1 boiled egg for women with two slices of toast, and 1 apple.

Strawberry and banana milkshake made with low fat milk. Add 1 small banana and a handful of strawberries. Avoid using sugar and instead use yogurt.

Porridge made with milk of your choice and topped with a handful of berries and 1 tablespoon of chopped seeds and nuts.

Snacks

Sliced apple with 1 teaspoon of peanut butter.

A bowl of plain yogurt.

A handful of cherry tomatoes with a small size of mozarella cheese.

Small handful of almonds or peanuts.

Lunch

Smoked fish or grilled fish with hard-boiled eggs along with boiled spinach leaves followed by 1 small banana.

2 handful of brown rice along with vegetable curry or fish/meat curry and a plate of salad.

Dinner

Lean meat, grilled and sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli and red bell pepper.

Salmon fillet baked in foil with lemon juice and tomato. And a cucumber salad on the side.

Chicken breast grilled or baked served with green salad.

Meal planning For Couples On A Budget

These are the list of things you should include in your grocery list:

1. Balsamic vinegar

2. Dark chocolate.

3. Walnut and sesame oil

4. Herbs.

5. Olive Oil

6. Parmesan Cheese.

7. Lentils.

8. Tomatoes.

9. Flour.

10. Chickpeas.

11. Honey.

12. Garlic.

Here are some healthy eating tips for couples:

1. Turn off the TV while eating - While eating your dinner, don't sit in front of the television. If this is your habit, cut it out. Because when you are watching TV, you are often distracted and this can lead to overeating. While watching the television, you will not be able to pay attention on the food on your plate.

2. Make a new date night - Eating out at restaurants is become a common place for couples spending their date night. If as couples, you are looking to lose weight, then eating out is a bad idea. A better solution is cooking healthy at home, this way you can limit the use of ingredients, limit excess salt and fat. And yes, it is a great way for bonding in the kitchen.

3. Manage Your Portions - Make sure the portion size of each of the foods should be half and half. Half of your plate should be filled with vegetables which are rich in fibre and the other half should be lean protein.

