Sonam Kapoor's Diet Plan And Weight Loss Exercises

The fashion diva Sonam Kapoor is getting hitched with her long-time beau Anand Ahuja on May 8th, 2018. Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista of Bollywood, stuns everyone with her bold fashion statements. But, did you know that this dainty actress once weighed 86 kilos?

As a teenager, Sonam put on so much weight, that she was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at the age of 17, had PCOD and every weight issue she could have had. But, she managed to shed off that weight by following a strict diet plan and workout regime. This was the time when she made her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Saawariya'.

She credits her mother for helping her follow a disciplined lifestyle, which in turn paved the way to get rid of her excess weight and maintain a lean, toned and slim body.

Let's have a look at Sonam Kapoor's weight loss diet plan and weight loss exercises.

Sonam Kapoor's Diet Plan

Sonam's lean figure is the result of her strict diet to stay fit and healthy. This petite actress is a foodie but doesn't believe in dieting. She prefers going for a high-protein and low-carb diet and eats 5 meals a day. She avoids all fast foods but she loves eating chocolates. She chooses natural sugar over refined sugar and doesn't allow herself to go hungry for too long. If she feels hungry, she snacks on nuts and dry fruits. She also drinks plenty of water to stay well hydrated.

Here goes her weight loss diet chart:

Breakfast - Oatmeal and a healthy bowl of fruits.

Post-Workout Snack/Mid-morning Snack - Brown bread, egg whites and protein shake with juice.

Lunch - Dal, sabzi, one ragi roti, a piece of grilled chicken or fish and salads.

Evening Snack - High-fibre crackers with chicken cold cuts or egg whites.

Dinner - A piece of chicken or fish, soups and salads.

Apart for this diet plan, she always carries an apple, home-made sandwich or nuts and dry fruits to satisfy her hunger without piling on excess calories while travelling.

How Does This Weight Loss Diet Chart Work For Sonam Kapoor?

Sonam starts her day with a glass of warm water, lime juice and honey. This concoction stimulates bowel movements, helps to flush out toxins and boosts metabolism. Eating high-fibre oatmeal and healthy fruits for breakfast will provide the body with nutrients and facilitate good skin and hair. Dal, sabzi and chicken/fish for lunch is a great source of protein that helps to build lean muscle mass.

For dinner, soups, salads chicken/fish and grilled vegetables contain a good amount of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. This provides energy, promotes cell function and supports metabolism and digestion.

Sonam Kapoor's weight loss drink consists of coconut water, fresh fruit juice, and cucumber juice.

Sonam Kapoor's Weight Loss Exercises

Sonam, the dazzling diva, took help of trainers and dietitians to lose weight and become fit. She makes sure to get at least an hour's exercise every day to keep herself fit and slim.

Here goes her workout regime:

Head tilt - 1 set of 10 reps.

Neck rotations - 1 set of 10 reps.

Arm circles - 1 set of 10 reps.

Shoulder rotations - 1 set of 10 reps.

Upper body twists - 1 set of 20 reps.

Side crunches - 2 sets of 10 reps.

Jogging.

Burpees - 1 set of 10 reps.

Jumping jacks - 2 sets of 30 reps.

Forward lunges - 1 set of 10 reps.

Cardio - 60 minutes.

Weight training - 30 minutes.

Pilates - 30-45 minutes.

Power yoga - 60 minutes.

Sports - 60 minutes.

Swimming - 30-45 minutes.

Meditation - 30 minutes.

Dancing - 60 minutes.

Sonam Kapoor loves dancing and does kathak twice a week. She does swimming, cardio and strength training exercises that help her to burn the calories and maintain a well-toned body. To break the monotony of exercises, she does power yoga and aerial yoga.

How Will Sonam Kapoor's Weight Loss Diet Plan Help You?

Although Sonam Kapoor has turned vegan, she follows a nutritionally well-balanced diet, which will work for most women. You can customize the diet according to your routine, height, weight, body type, etc. Her weight loss diet chart is very effective and will produce results quickly.

Sonam Kapoor's Weight Loss Tips

1. Eat low-calorie nutritious foods.

2. Keep yourself hydrated.

3. Avoid consuming excess sugar and salt.

4. Do not drink packaged juices.

5. Working out regularly.

6. Have a cheat day once a week.

7. If you crave for sweets, have a piece of dark chocolate.

8. Buy fresh vegetables, fruits, fish, mushrooms, eggs, tofu, etc.

9. Get 8 hours of sleep.

10. Avoid late-night snacking.

