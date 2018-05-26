Kiwi Watermelon Juice For Detox And Weight Loss

This summer, quench your thirst with this invigorating watermelon-kiwi juice for detox and weight loss! Watermelon is found in abundance during the summers and it's so refreshingly satisfying.

It is also packed with plenty of nutrients that revitalize the body. On the other hand, kiwi is a very good fruit for losing weight. In this article, we will be discussing about the health benefits of kiwi-watermelon juice.

Watermelon is fantastic in cleansing the kidneys and bladder, as it contains diuretic properties that help to remove the toxins and excess fluid retention from the body.

Watermelon contains 92 percent of water, making it an excellent diuretic for preventing kidney disorder, water retention, bladder disorder, constipation and it promotes weight loss.

On the other side, kiwis are a greater source of vitamin C when compared to oranges. They are rich in vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, fibre, magnesium, copper and potassium to provide energy.

Did you know kiwi fruit does not actually aid in burning fat? It can fill your stomach up due to its fibre content, which makes it easier for you to lose weight.

Health Benefits Of Kiwi

A single kiwi fruit has only 42 calories and is very easy to add in your low-fat diet. Each kiwi has about 0.4 grams of fat and contains 2.1 grams of fibre. Having kiwis as a part of your daily diet will increase the feelings of fullness and reduce the amount of calories you absorb.

Fruits which are low in energy density like kiwi fruits help you in losing weight because they contain very few calories, with just 0.6 calories per gram.

Consuming kiwis on a daily basis can prevent cardiovascular diseases and can also help prevent blood clots. What's more? These fruits have the ability to detoxify your entire system and hence help you in getting a clearer skin.

The vitamin C content in kiwis is beneficial for people who are suffering with respiratory diseases like chronic cough or asthma. Kiwis help soothe the respiratory tract and bring symptoms like wheezing and nasal blockage under control.

Health Benefits Of Watermelon

You might be wondering how watermelon can help in weight loss, right? Watermelon might be sweet to taste, but it doesn't pack a lot of calories per serving. It has high water content that makes it filling without any cholesterol or fat.

So, is eating watermelon good for weight loss? Two cups of watermelon contains 80 calories but zero fat. A 2-cup serving of watermelon has about 1 gram of fibre, which keeps you feeling full for a longer period of time.

Did you know watermelons can also soothe your aching muscles? Weight training and physical activity can help you burn calories, but later on will cause sore muscles. Consuming watermelons can aid in soothing this soreness, according to a noted study published in the Journal of Agricultural Food and Chemistry.

Watermelon's ability to cure sore muscles comes from a compound known as L-citrulline, present in watermelon. The body converts this compound into another essential amino acid known as L-arginine, which promotes circulation and relaxes the blood vessels.

Health Benefits Of Kiwi-watermelon Juice

Kiwi-watermelon juice will provide numerous health benefits when you combine kiwi fruit to the juice. Because you will receive additional amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, magnesium and copper.

Watermelons will provide you with vitamin B6, which support your immune system and is rich in an antioxidant called lycopene. This antioxidant can reduce cancer risk, heart disease and macular degeneration.

How To Make Kiwi-watermelon Juice

Ingredients:



1/4th of a medium-sized watermelon

Kiwis - 2

Method:



Cut the watermelon and put them in the juicer.

Take 2 kiwis, cut them into small pieces.

Add half a cup of water to the chopped fruits and grind it.

Filter the juice with the help of a strainer and drink it.

Try making this juice and let us know in the comment section below!

ALSO READ: Drinking Too Much Water Can Lead To Brain Swelling, Says Study