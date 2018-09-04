Jamun Seeds For Controlling Diabetes & It's Other Health Benefits

Jamun, which is also called Indian blackberry and black plum, has numerous medicinal benefits and nutritional value. This home remedy aids in combating and controlling many health conditions like diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, arthritis, stomach disorders such as diarrhoea, etc. This fruit also aids in increasing one's sexual activity.
In this article, we will discuss the nutritional value of jamun, how exactly jamun seeds aid in controlling blood sugar naturally and its various other health benefits.
Nutritional Value Of Jamun:
This dark purple-coloured fruit contains a single seed inside which is greenish-yellow in colour. The fruit tastes sweet and sour and it's loaded with various vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.
Here's a list of nutrients 100 g of jamun contains:
Calorific value - 62
Fibre - 0.9%
Carbs - 14%
Minerals - 0.4%
- Iron - 1.2 mg
- Phosphorus - 15 mg
- Calcium - 15 mg
Vitamins
-C - 18%
-B complex (small quantity)
Water content - 83.7%
If you are consuming jamun in the form of juice, 10-20 ml of it should be consumed per day. If you are having it in powdered form, 3-6 g of it should be consumed per day in divided quantities.
Health Benefits Of Jamun
Jamun benefits your health in numerous ways; let's find out how exactly it boosts your health and keeps ailments at bay.
1. Controls diabetes
2. Purifies blood and fights anaemia
3. Aids in lowering blood pressure
4. Treats stomach-related disorders
5. Detoxifies your body
1. Controls diabetes:
Jamun aids in controlling blood sugar. Jamun seeds are dried and crushed into powder form and used in various ayurvedic medicines. This powder should be consumed before every meal by diabetics to make sure the sugar levels remain under control naturally. Jamun and its seeds have hypoglycaemic properties which aid in reducing blood sugar levels. They contain substances called jamboline and jambosine; these help in increasing the insulin levels in the body and they lower the rate of sugar released into the blood.
2. Purifies blood and fights anaemia:
The iron content present in this fruit aids in replenishing the loss of iron in women due to loss of blood during menstruation. It is recommended for anyone suffering from anaemia to include jamun in their diet. The iron content present in jamun helps in purifying your blood and also is good for your skin.
3. Helps in lowering blood pressure:
Jamun seeds have the ability to lower blood pressure. A research in the Asian Specific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine revealed that a reduction of 34.6% in their blood pressure was observed in people who consumed jamun seed extract on a regular basis.
4. Treats stomach-related disorders:
Jamun seeds are great when it comes to treating stomach-related problems such as ulcers present in the intestines, as well as the genitourinary tract infected by the pathogenic yeast called Candida albicans.
Consuming crushed jamun seeds mixed with sugar twice or thrice a day aids in treating dysentery - an infection of the intestinal tract. It is accompanied by stomach cramps and diarrhoea and it can get fatal due to lack of proper hydration.
5. Detoxifies naturally:
Jamun seeds are a great source of antioxidants which aid in flushing out free radicals from our body and in detoxifying our system naturally. This helps in boosting your immune system. The antioxidants present in this fruit also makes it anti-cancerous.
Procedure To Consume Jamun Seeds To Control Diabetes And Other Diseases
1. Wash the jamuns thoroughly and deseed them.
2. Wash the seeds and remove the pulp of the fruit left on the seed.
3. Place the seeds on a clean and dry piece of cloth and sun dry the seeds for a span of 3-4 days.
4. Once the seeds are properly dried, you need to peel off the outer shell of the seeds and collect the inner part of the seeds which are green in colour and are easily breakable.
5. Break the green bits into halves and leave them for drying under the sun further for a couple of days more.
6. Once the seeds dry properly, grind them in a mixer. The coarse powder you get should be filtered with the help of a strainer; grind the seeds till the powder becomes smooth enough to pass through the strainer.
7. Store this powder in an air-tight container and consume it when you like.
How to consume it:
Consume this jamun seed powder on an empty stomach. Take a glass of water, add a teaspoon of this crushed jamun seed powder, stir it well and drink it regularly and experience its amazing health benefits yourself.
[NOTE: It is advised that you should consult your doctor before you start consuming jamun seed powder to control diabetes.]
Related Articles
- How To Handle Pregnancy If You Have Diabetes?
-
- All You Need To Know About The Adzuki Beans
- Feeling Tired At This Particular Time Every Day Can Be A Sign Of Diabetes!
- All You Need To Know About The Superfood, Kale
- How Can Gestational Diabetes Affect Your Baby?
- Diagnosed With Prediabetes, Should You Be Worried?
- What Are Surinam Cherries? Know All About This Colourful Healthy Fruit!
- Does Insulin Trigger Weight Gain ?
- This Homemade Drink Can Reduce Diabetes Symptoms Naturally!
- Here Are 7 Tips To Control Sweet Tooth Cravings
- Important Heart Tests For Diabetic Patient To Stay Safe!
- How Long Should You Wait To Drink Water After Eating?