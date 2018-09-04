Jamun Seeds For Controlling Diabetes & It's Other Health Benefits

Jamun, which is also called Indian blackberry and black plum, has numerous medicinal benefits and nutritional value. This home remedy aids in combating and controlling many health conditions like diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, arthritis, stomach disorders such as diarrhoea, etc. This fruit also aids in increasing one's sexual activity.

In this article, we will discuss the nutritional value of jamun, how exactly jamun seeds aid in controlling blood sugar naturally and its various other health benefits.

Nutritional Value Of Jamun:

This dark purple-coloured fruit contains a single seed inside which is greenish-yellow in colour. The fruit tastes sweet and sour and it's loaded with various vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Here's a list of nutrients 100 g of jamun contains:

Calorific value - 62

Fibre - 0.9%

Carbs - 14%

Minerals - 0.4%

- Iron - 1.2 mg

- Phosphorus - 15 mg

- Calcium - 15 mg

Vitamins

-C - 18%

-B complex (small quantity)

Water content - 83.7%

If you are consuming jamun in the form of juice, 10-20 ml of it should be consumed per day. If you are having it in powdered form, 3-6 g of it should be consumed per day in divided quantities.

Health Benefits Of Jamun

Jamun benefits your health in numerous ways; let's find out how exactly it boosts your health and keeps ailments at bay.

1. Controls diabetes

2. Purifies blood and fights anaemia

3. Aids in lowering blood pressure

4. Treats stomach-related disorders

5. Detoxifies your body