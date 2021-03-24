Health Benefits Of Acerola Cherries, A Powerhouse Of Vitamin C Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Acerola cherries (Malpighia emarginata DC.) is among the richest and natural source of vitamin C or ascorbic acid, along with a plethora of phytonutrients such as flavonoids, carotenoids, amino acids, terpenoids and anthocyanins.

This superfood contains 50-100 times more vitamin C compared to orange or lemon. Also, vitamin C in acerola is only comparable to CamuCamu, another type of berry. [1]

Acerola is also known as Barbados cherry or West Indian cherry. It is green when raw and changes to yellow then red when matured.

It contains a high antioxidant capacity due to the presence of vitamin C. This is also the reason why this potent functional food has become a global demand for the scientific community and pharmaceutical companies over the last few days.

In India, acerola cherries are mainly found in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chennai, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands due to tropical and humid climates.

Let's know more about the health benefits of acerola cherries.

Nutritional Profile Of Acerola Cherries

100 g of fresh acerola cherries contain 91.41 g of water and 32 kcal of energy. They also contain nutrients such as ascorbic acid, fibre, folate, potassium and others, as aforementioned.