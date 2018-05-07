People who are trying to lose weight will know that taking body measurements is a fantastic method of keeping track of your changing body shape as you lose weight. While you are working out, your body is changing. Your heart is learning to work more efficiently, your blood circulation is improving and the body's cells are getting strong.

These changes are necessary for successful weight loss. But, sometimes, you get disappointed when the weighing scale doesn't move. So, how to measure yourself when trying to lose weight? Have a look.

What Determines Your Body Weight?

There are other factors that determine your body weight apart from height and age. These factors are ideally considered when calculating a person's weight, which include age, sex, body frame, bone density, body fat percentage and height. Your metabolic rate, gene and race also play a key role in determining your ideal body weight

Body Measurements For Weight Loss Without A Scale

The best way to take your body measurements for weight loss is with an old-fashioned measuring tape that can reveal when your size has shrunk and from whereon your body has lost weight. Common body parts for measurements are your upper arms, abdomen, hips, thighs and waist.

Measure it directly over your skin, as measuring it over your clothes will give you a false reading. It is advisable to use the measuring tape once a month, as the changes in a day or a couple of weeks will not be evident.

How To Track Your Weight Loss With Clothes?

The way your clothing fits is a sure-shot sign of weight loss. Wear a pair of jeans for a couple of weeks to see the progress in the way they fit. If they are little lose and don't fit you tightly, then you know you have lost pounds. And if your jeans are tighter, then you have gained too much of weight.

Get Your Body Fat Tested

Your body fat percentage is a measure of your fat tissues versus lean mass, mainly bone, muscle and connective tissues. If your weight is normal but you have a higher body fat percentage, it means you are vulnerable to the same health problems associated with obesity, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Having a higher body fat more than 23.1 percent for men and 33.3 percent for women is particularly dangerous. When your body fat decreases, you know you have lost fat weight.

Keep in mind the following aspects while measuring yourself:

Height should be measured without your shoes or sandals.

The neck is just below your larynx, bending forward gently.

Men's waist should be measured at the navel and in women, it should be done above your navel.

What Is The Right Way To Use The Scale?

1. Take Charge - Weighing yourself at home is the best method. The more knowledge you have about weight management, the more you will be able to keep track of where you are going.

2. Weighing Once A Month or Weekly - People who do not weigh themselves tend to gain their weight back. Also, sometimes, people weighing themselves daily becomes a little obsessive with that behaviour. So, it is advisable that you weigh yourself once a month or weekly once.

3. After Waking Up, Weigh Yourself - First thing in the morning after you urinate, before drinking or eating anything is the best time to weigh yourself. It will help you give an instant feedback.

4. Stick To One Weighing Scale - Consistency is the key, so use the same weighing scale whenever you weigh yourself. Digital scales are considered accurate than old-school analog (dial) scales. The balance beam scale which is found in your doctor's office is likely to be the most accurate.

How To Measure Yourself When Trying To Lose Weight?

You do not need to worry about your weight till your body fat falls between lean to moderate levels. And if you have a broader frame, you are going to weigh more. Add to this your higher body density, expect it not to match your scales moreover, all the methods mentioned above can be calculated at your convenience at your home.

While you embark on your weight loss journey, your target should be to keep your waist size under control even if your net weight goes up, which might happen when your muscle mass increases.

Start practising yoga, exercise regularly, adopt a healthy diet, quit the bad carbs, consume wholesome carbs, eat fibre foods, say no to carbonated drinks and smoking, bid adieu to processed foods, and keep up your metabolism levels high! Do these things without fail and start noticing the changes in you!

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: These Are The Workouts You Should Avoid On A Keto Diet