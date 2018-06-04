How To Lose Neck Fat Overnight?

Do you have excess fat around the neck and want to get rid of it? Well, this article will help you in getting rid of neck fat really fast.

Excess fat around the neck is not only unsightly, it can be a sign of obesity. The excess fat may accumulate around your neck due to various factors like ageing, water retention, and other health conditions like hypothyroidism and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). However, the main reason is excess body weight and obesity.

It is important that you get rid of neck fat overnight, as it is closely linked with heart disease, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Regardless of the causes of excess fat build-up around your neck, the following diet tips will help you get rid of neck fat fast.

1. Green Tea

Green tea contains catechins, which are polyphenols with high antioxidants. Catechins are known to promote weight loss. You need not drink too many cups of green tea to help you lose weight. Just drinking 2.5 cups of green tea per day will be fine.

Add a teaspoon of green tea to a cup of water.

Boil it and simmer for 5 minutes.

Strain it and allow it to cool.

Add honey to it and drink it.

2. Melon

Melons are low in calories and fat and are rich in important vitamins and minerals like vitamin A and potassium. These nutrients are beneficial for you in getting rid of neck fat.

You can either consume a bowl of fresh melons or melon juice.

Have 2 to 3 glasses of melon juice daily.

3. Water

Water is another remedy that can help you get rid of neck fat. Drinking water will not only maintain your ideal body weight but also help in eliminating all the toxins from the body. Plus, it helps in controlling your appetite and prevents you from overeating.

Drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily.

Consume more fruits and vegetables that have high water content.

Avoid dehydrating drinks like coffee and soda.

4. Coconut Oil

How to get rid of neck fat really fast? Use extra virgin coconut oil to get rid of neck fat. When coconut oil is consumed, the medium chain fatty acids get absorbed directly into the cell membranes and get converted into energy instead of being stored as fat. In addition, coconut oil aids in improving your metabolism to help you lose fat.

You can use extra virgin olive oil in cooking and massage your neck with coconut oil for 10 minutes daily.

5. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is another solution for getting rid of neck fat. Drinking lemon juice will aid you in losing weight as well. The vitamin C content in lemon juice makes for a powerful antioxidant that can improve your metabolism and help you burn the excess fat.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon in a glass of warm water.

Add honey to it and consume it on an empty stomach in the morning.

6. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids. These fatty acids help in weight loss and improve your metabolism. So, start incorporating flaxseeds into your smoothies and salads to get rid of neck fat.

Add a tablespoon of powdered flaxseeds to a glass of warm water.

Add some honey to it and drink it.

7. Bell Peppers

Want to lose weight fast? Add bell peppers to your diet from now on. Bell peppers contain 37 calories and can provide your body with an ample number of nutrients and don't increase your calories.

Have bell peppers by adding them to your salad or grill them.

Consume bell peppers daily.

8. Carrots

Carrots are an excellent source of fibre and vitamin A. These vegetables take a long time to digest due to the fibre content, which eventually helps in weight loss.

Have carrots as a part of your meal daily.

9. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are great sources of vitamin E and vitamin B that will not just help in burning neck fat but will also prevent the body from free radicals. So, incorporate sunflower seeds into your diet to burn neck fat fast.

Eat one tablespoon of sunflower seeds daily.

