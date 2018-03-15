Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

How Many Carbs Should One Eat In A Day To Lose Weight

Written By:

You must be completely omitting out carbohydrates while you are on a weight loss diet, isn't it? Well, to let you know that, taking out carbohydrates from your diet will not provide your body with enough energy.

In fact, researchers have found out that diets which contain low carbohydrates, that is 20 to 100 grams of carbohydrates, are required to be followed per day for weight loss.

This facilitates weight loss and keeps blood sugar under control. You can go down to 20 grams of carbohydrates daily for losing weight.

Eating carbohydrates will keep you satisfied and still make you lose weight. The dietary guidelines recommend that carbohydrates provide 45 to 65 percent of the daily calorie intake. So, if you are eating a 2000-calorie diet, you should aim for 225 to 325 carbohydrates per day. But, if you are on a weight loss regimen, you should eat around 50 to 150 grams of carbohydrates daily.

Read on to know more on how many carbs should one eat in a day to lose weight.

carbohydrates for weight loss

Low-carb Diet For Weight Loss

A low-carb diet has been shown to be much more effective for weight loss than a high-carb diet. The diet restricts the intake of carbs like starches and sugars such as bread, pasta, etc., and replaces them with protein, fat and healthy vegetables.

Studies have shown that low-carb diets reduce your appetite and make you eat fewer calories. Apart from making you lose weight, low-carb diets lower blood sugar, triglycerides and blood pressure.

Array

How To Know Your Need For Carbohydrates

The intake of carbohydrates for an average adult depends on the age, gender, body composition, activity levels, food culture and current metabolic health. People who are physically active and have more muscle mass can have a lot of carbohydrates, especially those who do sprinting exercises and weight lifting.

Array

How To Decide Your Daily Carb Intake

If you remove the unhealthiest carbohydrates from your diet like refined wheat and added sugars, your body will become healthy. These are the guidelines for carbohydrate intake:

  • 100-150 Grams Per Day

This is a moderate carbohydrate intake which is appropriate for people who are lean, active and want to stay healthy but still want to lose weight. The carbohydrates that you can eat under this category are fruits, moderate amounts of healthy starches like potatoes, sweet potatoes, rice and oats.

  • 50-100 grams Per Day

If you want to lose weight effectively, while allowing small amounts of carbohydrates in your diet. This is the right amount of carbohydrates you need per day. Eat plenty of vegetables, two to three pieces of fruit per day and minimal amount of starchy carbohydrates.

  • 20-50 Grams Per Day

This range is perfect for people who need to lose weight fast, especially those who are obese or diabetic. The carbohydrates that you can eat are plenty of low-carb vegetables, few berries with yogurt, avocados, nuts and seeds.

Array

Good Carbs And Bad Carbs

Good carbohydrates are healthy carbohydrates that will improve your health. The foods are meats, fish, vegetables, nuts, avocados, healthy fats, eggs and full-fat dairy products.
Bad carbohydrates are sugar-sweetened beverages, pastries, white bread, white pasta, white rice, and others.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, don't forget to share it.

ALSO READ: 10 Unexpected Things That Can Affect Your Sleep

Related Articles

Read more about: carbohydrates weight loss
Story first published: Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky