You must be completely omitting out carbohydrates while you are on a weight loss diet, isn't it? Well, to let you know that, taking out carbohydrates from your diet will not provide your body with enough energy.

In fact, researchers have found out that diets which contain low carbohydrates, that is 20 to 100 grams of carbohydrates, are required to be followed per day for weight loss.

This facilitates weight loss and keeps blood sugar under control. You can go down to 20 grams of carbohydrates daily for losing weight.

Eating carbohydrates will keep you satisfied and still make you lose weight. The dietary guidelines recommend that carbohydrates provide 45 to 65 percent of the daily calorie intake. So, if you are eating a 2000-calorie diet, you should aim for 225 to 325 carbohydrates per day. But, if you are on a weight loss regimen, you should eat around 50 to 150 grams of carbohydrates daily.

Read on to know more on how many carbs should one eat in a day to lose weight.

Low-carb Diet For Weight Loss

A low-carb diet has been shown to be much more effective for weight loss than a high-carb diet. The diet restricts the intake of carbs like starches and sugars such as bread, pasta, etc., and replaces them with protein, fat and healthy vegetables.

Studies have shown that low-carb diets reduce your appetite and make you eat fewer calories. Apart from making you lose weight, low-carb diets lower blood sugar, triglycerides and blood pressure.