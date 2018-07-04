Here's How Prawns Are Good For Weight Loss

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of seafood? Prawns, crabs and shrimps right? Prawns are nutritious as well as they are known to help in losing weight. Let's find out in this article how prawns help in weight loss.

You might get mistaken with prawns and shrimps being the same. They might look same and taste similar, but they both belong to different species. Prawns come from freshwater and shrimps come from both freshwater and saltwater.

Shrimps can live in both cold and warm waters. If they are from cold waters, they are much smaller in size, whereas, prawns are much larger in size and meatier than shrimps.

Prawns are a good source of omega 3 fatty acids, and protein which can help in losing weight.

Prawns Are Low In Fat

Prawns are naturally low in fat, with only 0.16 grams of fat. Prawns are an excellent source of unsaturated fats, which can help improve your overall health. If you are looking to lose weight, prawns are the perfect low-fat food choice. Team them up with other low-calorie vegetables such as asparagus, grilled beans

Prawns Are A Good Source Of Protein

Prawns contain 10 grams of protein in a 2 ounce serving. A diet high in protein aids in losing weight effectively and helps in weight management. According to a study published in the British Journal Of Nutrition, protein increases the amount of energy in your body, thus burning more calories and making you feeling fuller for longer.

Prawns will keep you satiated and increase levels of hormones that reduces appetite like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while also lowering the levels of hunger hormone ghrelin. This makes you craving less for unhealthy foods.

Prawns Contain Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Are prawns good for weight loss? Prawns are also an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids that can help reduce inflammation and lower body fat when it's consumed regularly. According to noted studies, omega 3 fatty acids reduce the amount of body fat and may encourage fat cell death.

Nutritional Benefits Of Prawns

Prawns are rich in unsaturated fats that help improve blood cholesterol levels. They contain vitamins and minerals like calcium, phosphorous, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin E, etc. Prawns also contain significant amounts of vitamin B12, vitamin B6 and niacin that help your body produce energy, manufactures red blood cells and maintains normal nerve function.

These small crustaceans are also rich in iron, a mineral that is required by the body to produce red blood cells. Other essential minerals in prawns are zinc, selenium, copper, and magnesium.

Zinc and selenium, both these minerals promote healthy functioning of the immune system. Copper, phosphorous and magnesium help in numerous metabolic processes and maintains strong bones.

Although, prawns are highly nutritious, they are also high in sodium. This may lead to an increased risk of osteoporosis, heart diseases and hypertension.

How To Eat And Cook Prawns The Right Way

Prawns can be consumed by grilling, steaming and stir-frying them. This makes them even more healthier. Prawns should smell fresh, and should look clean and moist. Avoid any prawns that looks dry or has a broken shell. Choose the prawns which have their shell on and peel them before cooking.

Different Ways To Cook Prawns For Weight Loss

1. Poaching - This cooking method includes cooking the prawns in low temperature, and the water cooks the prawns slowly, preventing to overcook them. Using fresh herbs, lemon juice and minced shallots will bring out a terrific flavour of the prawns.

2. Steaming - Steaming is another cooking method best suited for prawns. You can either seal the prawns, herbs like parsley and sliced onion in an aluminium foil and cook in a oven at 300 for 5 to 10 minutes. Or you can place prawns, citrus juice, and dried onions in a microwave steamer or a microwave safe bowl and cook on high temperature until the prawns become pink.

3. Pan sautéing - Cooking prawns in oil will add more richness to it. Heat the oil in low heat and then add the prawns. Continue to cook them in the pan until they are firm and remove from heat.

4. Frying - You can fry up the prawns by mixing them in a batter made of flour, fresh herbs and spices. Here is a quick recipe that you can try at home.

