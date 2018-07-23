Did You Know About These 9 Ayurveda Tips For Weight Loss?

Ayurveda has its origin in ancient India and is supposed to be 15,000 years old. When you start thinking about how to lose weight, a myriad of thoughts come into your mind. You start surfing the Internet to get all the necessary information regarding the same.

However, the Internet is full of wrong weight loss info and hence it is not a very reliable source. Now, moving on to which source you can count on for weight loss? The answer is simple and the best natural way, i.e., Ayurveda.

Ayurveda brings you the simplest and easiest natural tips for weight loss. So now you don't have to splurge on expensive pills and weight loss programs. You don't need to hit a pricey gym. You don't need any supplements. You also don't need to starve yourself.

Ayurveda emphasizes on natural methods and tips to lose weight in a natural way. The article highlights the top 9 Ayurveda tips to lose your weight in an innate way. If you follow these tips you will be able to chuck out your extra flab in no time:

Start Your Day With Lemon Juice And Warm Water

Kick start your day by gulping down a glass of warm water with fresh lemon juice added to it. This will activate your bowels. Warm water and lemon juice improve your complete digestive system and make you feel fresh when you start your day.

Meditation Is A Must

Morning time is the best time when you get a peaceful and calm environment for meditation or yoga. Make sure to devote about 10-15 minutes for meditation to relax your body and mind. Meditation not only soothes your mind, it also helps to reduce your stress which is one of the most important causes of gaining weight.

Mediation also helps you to be more attentive and focused in your work. It also helps you in situations that need decision making.

Eat According To The Season

Nature bestows us with plenty of fruits and vegetables in every season. For example, to beat the scorching heat in summers, nature gifts you fresh veggies and fruits with high carbohydrate content which boost your energy and keeps you cool at the same time.

During the winter and fall season, nature abounds with stored nuts, meats, stored grains, root vegetables, cheese, fruits and seeds. These help to protect you from the cold. In the spring season, nature offers leafy veggies, sprouts and berries which help to cleanse your body after the rich and heavy winter diet.

Always make sure to binge on loads of seasonal fruits and veggies in order to keep your system balanced and absorb the vital nutrients that are essential for your body. This will also help you to keep your weight in check.

Walking Is A Must

Make sure to walk a little bit after every heavy meal. Short walks are a great way to encourage peristalsis as well as digestion. The best option is to go out for a walk post lunch. Walk for about 10-20 minutes at an average speed. In order to make your digestion even better, lie down on your left after a 10-minute walk.

Have Your Meals On Time

Having 3 meals a day can help you get rid of your excess weight. It is not at all good to go on munching all the time as this can result in accumulation of unwanted calories in your body.

You can have your biggest meal during your lunchtime that is between 12-2 PM in the noon. Never skip your breakfast because it is the first meal with which you start your day. So your breakfast ought to be energizing so that you can perform well throughout the day. Make sure to have your breakfast between 8-9 AM.

Last, but not the least, is your dinner and dinner time. Your dinner is the last meal of the day. Make sure to keep your dinner very light and have it between 8-9 PM. Having a heavy dinner late at night can lead to indigestion, so always avoid it.

Always chew your food very slowly so that your liver can digest it easily. By maintaining these habits you will be able to get rid of your excess body weight naturally.

Exercise Daily

In order to lose your weight naturally, exercise daily. Start with 30 minutes of workout daily and gradually increase the time to one hour. When you exercise, you sweat and shed your extra flab.

Discuss with your friends and decide on a particular physical activity which you can continue for the rest of your life.

Relish All The 6 Tastes

In Ayurveda, there are 6 tastes - sour, bitter, sweet, pungent, astringent and salty. Make sure to integrate all these tastes into your everyday diet. The sour, salty and sweet tastes have anabolic (i.e., building) nature whereas the bitter, astringent and pungent tastes are catabolic (i.e. burning) in nature.

The latter 3 tastes balance the former 3 tastes. If you gorge on too much of sour, savory and sweet tastes you can gain weight very fast. In order to balance the above tastes you must incorporate leafy greens (bitter taste), pomegranate seeds (astringent taste) and chili/peppers (pungent taste) into your diet. These are healthy counterpoints to the savory, sweet and sour tastes.

Drink Plenty Of Water

Gulping down loads and loads of water is one of the most effective tips for weight loss. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day to flush out the toxins from your body. Drinking water before meals also helps to keep your hunger in control.

Drinking plain water is better than mineral water because they don't contain any added flavours. Water always remains on top of the other beverages when it comes to weight loss, the reason is it is naturally available and is free of any sugar and calories.

Early To Bed And Early To Rise

If you want to have a fit and toned body, you should take this old saying seriously -"Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise."

You must be surprised how your grandparents look so fit and lean even at their age. Just watch their routine; they go to bed early and rise with the dawn. On the contrary, you stay up late at night either to watch TV or to chat with your friends online.

This constant staring activity keeps your brain active all the time and keeps you awake for long hours at night. This can be very harmful to your health and can lead to weight gain. Make sure to restrict your screen time during late night.

Retire to bed around 10 PM. Get a proper sleep of minimum 7-8 hours which will give time to your body to detoxify and retune for the next day. This will also help to maintain the healthy cortisol levels.

By following the aforementioned Ayurveda tips you can definitely get rid of your unwanted weight. By eating healthy, exercising daily, drinking loads of water and reducing your stress you will surely be able to lead a healthy lifestyle all your life. stay healthy, stay fit with Ayurveda!!