Burn Fats And Build Muscle: The Secret To Revamp Body Composition

You have a standard body type of an everyday, average guy. Neither do you eat particularly healthy, nor are you binging most of the times. You don't really have a dedicated workout routine, but you're not totally inactive either.

And that's when the major confusion kicks in as you plan on starting out an entirely new workout and diet plan with the aim of changing the way your body looks. The confusion is all about whether to start by bulking up or cutting down the extra weight: you're stuck somewhere in between.

You need not worry as we, at Boldsky, have got you covered. All you need is a strategy; a strategy that will make way for serious lifting and diet overhaul simultaneously. A strategy that helps you burn a hefty amount of fat while gaining some pounds of muscle.

And we're now going to hand over the 3-steps strategy to you. It might seem a bit difficult at the beginning, but it's not impossible.

Step 1: Train Hard

The very first mistake that you can afford to do in the gym is spending more time on biceps curls than on all lower-body exercises combined. On the contrary, what we recommend to do is focus extensively on primary movement patterns-squats, deadlifts, presses, rows, pull-ups, and chin-ups.

These movements leverage maximum muscle use and develop most of the strength. More importantly, they also improve your body from the inside by strengthening bones and thickening connective tissues, which are keys to substantial, impressive, and sustainable muscle growth.

Rather than doing a few squats a day, add these exercises to your training plan right away. The best way to facilitate muscle growth is by performing two to three sets of an exercise for 6 to 12 reps.

Don't forget to give yourself 30 to 60 seconds' rest between two consecutive sets. Craft your workout routine along these principles and you're sure to get the most out of your invested time.

Step 2: Plentiful Diet Is Important

When you want to cut fat and gain muscle, food is your ally basically for three good reasons:

1. Food is what is going to give you the energy to train hard and alongside aid you recover from your workouts.

2. Protein is a mandate to build new muscle tissue.

3. You might have been underestimating this till date, but eating speeds up your metabolism more than not eating.

The combination of eating and training drastically uplifts your energy flux-the measure of calories consumed and burnt. It's indeed a simple equation. The more muscle you gain, the harder you train yourself, and the more you eat, the higher your energy flux rises.

And then arises the big question? How many calories can be considered "plenty"? We've simplified a complex algorithm.

Say your targeted body weight is 175 pounds, and to achieve that you create a routine of working out hard for three hours a week. So what you should do is multiply that target weight by the sum of 12 (for a guy with relatively fast metabolism) and 3 (representing three hours of training).

So, it's 175 x 15 = 2625 and that's exactly how many calories you need to consume each day. That's what you need to cut fat and build muscle at the same time.

Step 3: Never Compromise On Consistency

The above numbers on calories are simple guidelines, and not gospel. But what you have to actually get rid off is a sedentary lifestyle; having random meals at random times of the day coupled with random workout regimes.

A lack of consistency is what got you stuck in the middle. In order to bulk as well as cut down on fats, you need to abide by some basic rules:

1. Choose a rigorous strength-training program and dedicatedly stick to it; muscle can be the best weapon against fat.

2. Follow a consistency even in terms of the number of meals each day and their timings. There should be an established pattern in your food habits as that is going to give your muscles a consistent amount of protein.

3. You can afford to pamper yourself with indulgences sometimes, as long as the majority (80 to 90 per cent) of your net calorie-intake comes from whole or minimally processed foods. The idea is having a little fun but keeping up with the balance.

Remember that it's difficult to remain consistent when you don't really see fast results. And that's the reason why the majority of people out there quit too soon.

You've got to keep in mind that progress is progress, and then you're looking forward to the longer haul. Give yourself enough time and thus every pound of muscle you've added will give you a bigger hammer to smash the remaining fat.

Your aim is to get farther from being mediocre. The closer you keep getting to your goals, the more sense it all starts making.

Don't forget to let us know what you feel in the comments section below.