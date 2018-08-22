Did You Know These Health Benefits Of Crab Walking?

Crab walking is an intense workout which is an all-body exercise. It benefits your entire body. Crab walking is done in a unique position which helps in burning calories, increasing flexibility, and toning your body and muscles.

The procedure followed for crab walking aids in making your muscles stronger, specifically your triceps, arms, shoulders, back, core, and hamstrings - the three posterior muscles which lie between your knee and thigh. Hence, it's considered one of the best cardio workouts which strengthen your overall body.

Steps To Do Crab Walking

First, you need to sit on the floor comfortably and balance your hands and feet and the front of your body should face the ceiling.

Now you need to thrust your hips upwards and walk with the help of your hands and feet in the crab-like position.

Try lifting yourself, take a step towards the right with the right leg and left hand. Move your hands and legs in synchronization and try moving in different directions.

Health Benefits Of Crab Walking

This exercise is all about being able to balance your body weight on your hands and legs; this helps in strengthening your body.

There are various kinds of crab walks like the traditional crab walk, the supine crab walk, the sumo crab walk and the prone crab walk.

Aids in burning calories effectively: When you crab walk, the backward and forward movements you make help in burning fats in the arm, and abdominal and thigh regions. This is a good form of cardio workout which makes you sweat a lot and makes your heart pump blood at a faster rate. Holding the position for a longer period aids in burning more calories.

Good for your posture: This exercise is very good for your body's posture. Apart from improving your posture, it will also be good for your body's balance.

As this exercise doesn't require any workout equipment, it can be done anywhere, be it outside or indoors just like other exercises like jogging, walking, as well as cardiovascular exercises.

This exercise should be done for 15 minutes every day for a month's time and doing it at a faster pace will help you shed more weight and get the results you wish to achieve.

Not just men and women, this exercise can be done by kids too! This fun workout will be very beneficial for them in the future as it will help them in staying in shape and benefit them in a number of ways.

So make sure you include this full-body exercise in your daily regime and feel the difference yourself. From burning calories to strengthening your joints and muscle groups, toning your body and also improving your body's flexibility in no time this one fun workout is the best time-saving option for you! If you are not a gym lover or you don't like working out with exercising equipment, this is the best thing for you to do.