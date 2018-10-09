Want To Sculpt Your Abs And Lose Weight? Try These Battle Rope Workouts

If you are tired of performing the same old cardio exercises for burning fat and building muscles, then you should try doing battle rope workouts, an incredibly challenging workout that is done by using long, heavy strands of rope.

What Are Battle Rope Workouts?

Battle rope workout is a high intensity interval training (HIIT). This vigorous workout is so challenging that it increases your heart rate and it involves working of all the muscles of the upper body.

This workout is also perfect for those who want to burn fat and build lean mass. The ropes come in various lengths and thicknesses and it can be easily tied around a pole and can be done at home or at the gym.

Battle rope workout works on each arm separately, thus eliminating strength imbalances while sculpting muscles.

What Are The Benefits Of Battle Rope Workouts?

The exercise is great for your upper body and works on the muscles of the abs, back and glutes. You can also work up your lower body by incorporating movements such as lunges, jumps and squats that work on your legs too. It also builds the muscles in your shoulders, core and biceps. In this way you can target your upper and lower body in one go.

A 2015 study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that battle rope workout is effective at engaging the external obliques and the erector spinal through the lumbar region of the spine.

How Does Battle Rope Workouts Burn Fat?

The workout is so fast and intense that will help burn between 300 to 350 calories per half an hour. Not only are you burning calories but also your metabolism is revved up for up to 36 hours after you are done with the workout. This means that you will burn fat while sleeping and at work the next day.

Here's how to get started with these variations of battle rope exercises.