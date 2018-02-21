9 Ketogenic Diet Foods To Avoid

1. Grapes

Grapes are tiny, tasty fruits, which are loved by many and also healthy because they are loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C and are low in calories.



However, it can be a wrong choice of fruit for people who are following the keto diet, as grapes contain a higher amount of fructose than certain other fruits, like lemons. So, grapes do contain unhealthy carbohydrates, which could affect the results of your keto diet.

2. Cheese

Many people following the ketogenic diet feel that they should only avoid carbohydrates and consuming other foods in minimum quantities is alright. So, they do tend to consume foods like cheese on a regular basis.

However, the fat content in cheese can affect the ketosis process in the body and come in the way of your diet, slowing down the results.

3. Wheat Bread

People following the keto diet avoid white bread because they know that white bread is loaded with unhealthy carbohydrates, so they substitute white bread with wheat/brown bread.

However, the fact is that wheat bread also contains enough amount of carbohydrates that can affect the results of your keto diet negatively.

4. Oats

Oats are very heathy grains, which are usually consumed for breakfast and they come with a number of health benefits. Boosting energy, aiding detoxification of the body, reducing constipation, etc., are some of them.

However, if you are on a keto diet, you can avoid consuming oats, as they too are quite rich in carbohydrate content, which can affect the ketosis process of the body and come in the way of the keto diet.

5. Banana

Banana is a healthy fruit, loaded with potassium, which can improve brain functions and also the energy of the body. However, along with potassium, bananas are also rich in carbohydrate content, so people on a keto diet must avoid bananas if they want to see effective results. Bananas can be substituted with other fruits like watermelon, which are low in carbohydrate content.

6. Corn

Most of us feel that corn is a healthy vegetable which contains a number of nutrients like proteins, vitamins and minerals. While it is true that corn is a good food for people who are not a keto diet, it can prove to be negative for people following a ketogenic diet. Corn is also rich in carbohydrate content, which can affect the effectiveness of your diet and hence must be avoided.

7. Honey

Honey is a healthy substitute for sugar, which a number of people on various weight loss diets and diabetes diets consume, when they want their dishes to taste sweeter. However, it may not work well for people who are on a ketogenic diet, as the fructose content in honey makes it a high-carb ingredient which can slow down the weight loss process.

8. Sugary Drinks

When a person is on a strict diet, he/she tends to feel thirsty often because the body is constantly craving for fuel in the form of food or water. So, you may also crave for sugary drinks like soft drinks, hot beverages, fruit juices, etc.

However, even consuming fruit juices can be bad for the keto diet, as the sugar content in these can disrupt the diet and weight loss process.

9. Carrots

Most of us know that carrots are one of the healthiest vegetables, loaded with vitamins and minerals, and come with a number of amazing health benefits, right? But, they can prove to be a negative food for people on a keto diet, as they too contain a high amount of carbohydrates. Consuming carrots in moderation, however, may not affect the ketosis process negatively.