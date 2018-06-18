7 Common Habits Which Never Let You Lose Belly Fat!

Do you often feel like you have a "pot belly" or excess fat around the tummy which makes you feel self-conscious to wear trendy, figure-hugging clothes?

If yes, then, you must also be in the process of making your mind up to do whatever you can to lose that adamant belly fat, right?

Well, if you have already made up your mind to reduce belly fat, you are stepping in the right direction, as excess belly fat can not only make you look unfit and prevent you from wearing what you like, but more importantly, it can also ruin your health!

Having excess belly fat can be the root cause of a number of health problems, both minor and major.

Obesity, diabetes, joint pain, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, gall stones, liver diseases, digestive diseases, heart diseases, certain types of cancer, depression, etc., are some of the main health effects of having excess belly fat.

As we know, a healthy diet and regular exercise are the two most important lifestyle habits which can help reduce belly fat.

However, there are a few habits that we may be following on a daily basis, which could be preventing us from losing belly fat.

Have a look at some of the habits that prevent belly fat loss, here:

1. Social Media Addiction

2. Irregular Exercise Routine

3. Lack Of Probiotics

4. Not Planning Meals

5. Emotional Eating

6. Lack Of Vegetables

7. You Drink Canned Juice

1. Social Media Addiction

We know that overusing social media on your phones or computers can cause eye problems, stress, etc.; however, we may not have associated it with belly fat.

A study published in the Harvard Health Blog has stated that addiction to social media causes a person to sit in one place for too long and limits physical activities, thus causing an increase in the accumulation of excess belly fat!

2. Irregular Exercise Routine

As we know, exercising is an extremely healthy habit that not only aids weight loss, but is good for our overall health, only when it is done regularly.

When a person exercises only for a couple of days in a week or a few days in a month, it can only increase the hunger levels and lead to the accumulation of more belly fat, rather than burning it off!

3. Lack Of Probiotics

Probiotics are a nutrient group consisting of healthy bacteria which is very healthy, especially for the digestive system. Natural foods like curd and Greek yoghurt are rich in probiotic content.

Probiotics are also known to regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, thus being able to reduce belly fat and general body fat. So, if your diet does not contain enough probiotics, then, it could be harder to lose belly fat.

4. Not Planning Meals

Many of us may think that planning our meals ahead is not very important and that we can manage to eat healthy without planning. However, if we do not plan our meals ahead, we tend to eat more than what is required by our body and may also eat unhealthy foods, because it is done spontaneously and there is not enough time to look for healthy options.

This habit can also come in the way of losing belly fat and can also increase general body fat.

5. Emotional Eating

"Emotional eating" is a term used to describe the habit in which people get very hungry when they are experiencing strong emotions, such as sadness, anxiety, stress, or even joy.

This is because the hunger hormones are produced in larger quantities during such times, in some people. This habit too can cause the increase of belly fat and prevention of weight loss.

6. Lack Of Vegetables

Whether you are a vegetarian, vegan, or a meat eater, it is important to add vegetables to your daily diet. Vegetables contain a high amount of nutrients and also have the ability to improve your metabolic rate to a significant extent to enable belly fat loss. So, if your diet does not contain enough veggies, it could be harder to lose belly fat.

7. You Drink Canned Juice

Many of us have the habit of consuming canned fruit juices, like orange juice or guava juice, especially in the mornings, along with breakfast. Many of these juice brands claim that these juices are sugar-free and natural. However, most canned juices do contain high amounts of sugar and preservatives, which can prevent belly fat loss.