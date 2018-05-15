21-Day Indian Diet Chart For Weight Loss, For Vegetarians

Indian vegetarian diet is the most beneficial diet for attaining the weight loss goal. It is easy to make, easy to maintain, easily available and satisfying at the same time. It can be challenging at the same time as well when it comes to going on a completely vegetarian diet, but not impossible.

Plant-based food such as green vegetables, leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, water-enriched fruits, cereals, etc., are not only rich in fibre and proteins but also burn fat to a great extent. So, if you are a vegetarian and want a diet chart free of meat, then the below chart will not only help burn fat but also give great energy to you without adding fat to your body.

What Is A Vegetarian Diet?

A diet that contains all the right balance of green vegetables, fruits, leafy vegetables, the right amount of carbs through nuts, chocolates, etc., free of meat is called a vegetarian diet. But, do not mix it with a vegan diet. The vegetarian diet comprises of dairy products as well.

A vegetarian diet is rich in minerals, iron, calcium, vitamins, proteins and is completely fat-free. Many doctors recommend a vegetarian diet in order to prevent diseases like cardiovascular disease, arthritis, thyroid, etc.

21-day Vegetarian Diet Strategy:

Never skip a meal

Keep on eating something or the other at regular intervals

Reduce the fat, sugar and carb intake

Do not consume soda and refined sugar

Drink a lot of water

Stick to the will

Here's The 21-day Diet Chart For Vegetarians:

Day 1

Early morning: 3-4 teaspoons of mixed seeds or a seed of your choice (watermelon, flax, sesame, etc.)

Breakfast: Oats with ground flax seeds and a banana + fresh juice of your choice

Mid-morning: 1 cup watermelon + tender coconut

Lunch: 1 cup brown/red rice with 1 bowl boiled and salted dal, cucumber, carrots and tomato, buttermilk.

Post-lunch snack: 1 cup green tea + 1 multigrain bread

Dinner: 2 multigrain rotis + salad + 1 bowl of low-fat curd

Benefit: Flax seeds are a good source of healthy fats that help reduce inflammation. Watermelon keeps your hunger pangs controlled. Buttermilk cuts fat to a great extent.

Day 2

Early morning: 1 glass carrot + orange + ginger juice (click to view recipe)

Breakfast: 2 medium vegetable uttapam made in minimal oil with sambhar

Mid-morning: assorted fruit platter + lime and honey juice

Lunch: 1 bowl red or brown rice + 1 bowl mixed vegetable subji + curd

Post lunch snack: 2 cups coconut water

Dinner: Vegetable pulao + vegetable raita + salad (optional)

Benefit: Orange is a great source of vitamin C. Lime and honey juice is a great source of a fat cutter and acts well when mixed with warm water. Brown rice has a minimal amount of fat as compared to the other rice types. Coconut water also keeps the hunger pangs under control.

Day 3

Early morning: 1 fruit of your choice + 1 glass bitter gourd juice (click here for the recipe)

Breakfast: 1 cup multigrain flakes with strawberries, almonds, dates and apple + 1 cup green tea

Mid-morning: 1 cup tea (less sugar) + 2 multigrain biscuits

Lunch: 2 wheat rotis + 1 bowl boiled pulse chaat (rajma, chana, black chana, green moong, etc) + buttermilk

Post-lunch snack: 10 in-shell pistachios (unsalted) + 1 cup freshly pressed orange juice

Dinner: 1 bowl fruit and a veggie mixed salad of choice + 2 bran rotis (wheat roti or oat bran) + 1 bowl of spinach

Benefit: Bitter gourd can cut fat to a great extent when consumed on an empty stomach. It is a great source of iron, which cleanses the blood. Boiled beans and pulses are a great source of protein, and the veggies provide you with good carbs, minerals, and vitamins.

Day 4

Early morning: 2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds soaked overnight in water

Breakfast: Open paneer sandwich and fresh orange juice

Mid-morning: 1 cup pineapple with a pinch of lime juice and Himalayan salt

Lunch: Boiled beans + baby spinach + carrot + cucumber + beetroot with light dressing + 1 cup full-fat yoghurt

Post-lunch snack: 1 bowl sprouts bhel + coconut water

Dinner: 1 bowl vegetable dalia upma or 1 bowl millet vegetable upma + 1 bowl sambhar + 1 bowl of salad or soup

Benefit: Fenugreek seeds help boost metabolism, and water helps flush out the toxins. Paneer is a good source of light carb being a dairy product. Pineapple is a great fat cutter, especially for the belly. Sprouts keep the digestion good and so does the coconut water by keeping the stomach cool.

Day 5

Early morning: Beetroot + apple + carrot juice (click here for the recipe)

Breakfast: 2 slices of multigrain bread with fat and salt-free butter + green juice (3 medium apples + 1 large cucumber + 1 large lemon with skin + 1 lime with skin + 1 lettuce leaf)

Mid-morning: 1 cup green tea + apple

Lunch: Spinach brown rice + pumpkin + Bengal gram curry + 1 cup buttermilk

Post-lunch snack: 1 cup muskmelon and apple

Dinner: 2 wheat rotis + paneer bhurji + salad + curd

Benefit: The beetroot juice is a great detox element. Multigrain bread provides a good digestion and a lesser amount of carbs. Green juice provides a lot of minerals and also a cooling effect to the stomach. Apples keep the hunger pangs under control.

Day 6

Early morning: 1 cup lemon and watermelon juice (1 lemon, 1 cup watermelon and 1 tablespoon mint leaves)

Breakfast: 2 steamed idlis with chutney and sambhar + grapefruit juice (4 grapefruit + 1 lemon + 2 limes + 1/4th medium pineapple + little ginger)

Mid-morning: 3-4 dry fruits + tender coconut

Lunch: Lemon chilli rice noodles with fresh yoghurt

Post-lunch snack: 1 cup baby carrots with sugar-free carrot muffin

Dinner: 2 multigrain rotis, fresh curd, salad, curry of a green vegetable

Benefit: Lemon and watermelon juice is also a great fat cutter and mint leaves keep the body cool. Idlis are considered to be the best breakfast, as they are steamed and completely fat-free and easy to digest. Grapefruit juice again is a great detoxifying juice and also a fat cutter. Carrots are a great source of iron and vitamins, making the eyesight strong and helping in weight loss.

Day 7

Early morning: 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar in a cup of water

Breakfast: 2 low sugar fresh pancakes + tomato cucumber juice (3 cups chopped tomato, 2 cups cucumber, 1 stock celery, ½ tsp black pepper powder, ½ tsp sea salt and cayenne pepper)

Mid-morning: 1 banana + ½ cup grapes

Lunch: Rice macaroni with assorted vegetables + spinach and apple juice (3 apples, roughly chopped spinach 2 cups, ½ lemon, ½ cup red lettuce leaves, 1/4th tsp cayenne pepper, 1 tbsp salt)

Post-lunch snack: 1 fruit of your choice and green tea or coconut water

Dinner: Brown rice + gram flour curry + french beans vegetable + curd

Benefit: Apple cider vinegar aids weight loss by mobilizing fat. Pancakes act as a cheat meal but a good source of an appropriate amount of carbs. Cayenne pepper helps in belly fat loss. French beans have a lot of protein.

Repeat this 7-day diet chart for 21 days by mix matching the meals and combinations. You can automatically feel the weight loss in a very less time.