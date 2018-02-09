13 High Calorie Foods For Weight Gain

Just as losing weight is not easy, gaining weight is not easy either. If you are very thin and think of gaining weight by eating junk food, then you are doing it wrong. You need to choose healthy foods that will be good for your overall health and cheap on your budget too.
Being too skinny is often a problem of being underweight, which is bad for your health just as being obese. Research has said that an average man needs about 2000 to 3000 calories per day and a woman requires about 1600 to 2400 calories per day.
If you are planning to gain weight, you need to exceed the amount of calories to about 500 calories per day. Putting on weight gives you a more beautiful voluptuous figure.
Eating a complete meal filled with healthy foods could make you gain weight. So, read on to know more about the high-calorie foods for weight gain.
1. Protein Smoothies
Make your own home-made protein smoothies which are highly nutritious and a quick method to gain weight. You can make your smoothies with almond milk or low-fat milk. Chocolate banana nut shake, vanilla berry shake, green smoothies, etc., are some that you can try.
2. Milk
Milk is a great food for building muscles and gaining weight. Milk provides a balance of fats, carbohydrates and proteins and it is also a good source of calcium. Milk contains both casein and whey proteins that will help in you putting on weight.
3. Rice
Eating rice is one of the quickest methods of gaining weight. 1 cup of cooked rice provides 190 calories, a little amount of fat and 43 grams of carbohydrates. If you have a poor appetite, you can also consume rice because it is a calorie-dense food with good amount of carbs.
4. Nuts And Nut Butters
If you are looking to gain weight, nuts and nut butters are the perfect choice. You can eat a handful of almonds, which contain 7 grams of protein and 18 grams of healthy fats. Nut butters are also a great choice for gaining weight and you can add them in your smoothies and yogurt.
5. Red Meat
Red meats are very good in building muscles and gaining weight due to their protein content. Beef steak or mutton will help you in gaining weight because they have more calories and fat than leaner meats.
6. Potatoes
Potatoes are starchy vegetables and a very good food for gaining weight. Potatoes will add calories and carbohydrates to your body, making you gain weight faster. Potatoes contain healthy starches that will help to boost your calorie intake.
7. Oily Fish
Oily fish contain omega-3 fatty acids and are also excellent sources of protein and healthy fats. The omega-3 fatty acids are very important in fighting against harmful diseases. Consume salmon, as 170 grams of salmon contain 350 calories and 4 grams of omega-3 fats.
8. Avocado
Avocados are calorie-dense foods and are packed with healthy fats. These help in gaining weight faster. 1 large avocado provides 322 calories, 29 grams of fat and 17 grams of fibre. You can include avocados in your sandwiches, smoothies and in main dishes.
9. Healthy Cereals
Healthy cereals like oats, granola, and multigrains are all excellent sources of carbohydrates, calories and other healthy nutrients. Eating these healthy cereals is a great way to put on weight and consume more fibre.
10. Full-fat Yogurt
Full-fat yogurt has a great nutritional profile with a good balance of protein, carbohydrates and fats. You can gain weight by including yogurt in your diet and by adding fruits, peanut butter or you can whip it up into a smoothie. The choice is yours!
11. Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate provides high amounts of antioxidants and numerous health benefits. It has a very high-calorie density, a 100 gram of chocolate bar contains 600 calories, which will provide you with magnesium and fibre as well.
12. Cheese
Cheese is high in calories and fats. If eaten in large quantities, it will not only make you gain weight but also provide you with protein. A serving of cheddar cheese contains 69 calories. Cheese is tasty and you can add it to your dishes to add some extra calories and flavour.
13. Salad Dressings
Salad dressings are also one of the best ways to make you gain weight. There are a variety of salad dressings from creamy ones to normal healthy ones. A tablespoon of salad dressing contains 50-85 calories, depending on the type you choose.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.
ALSO READ: 10 Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds You Didn't Know
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.Subscribe to Boldsky.