13 High Calorie Foods For Weight Gain

2. Milk

Milk is a great food for building muscles and gaining weight. Milk provides a balance of fats, carbohydrates and proteins and it is also a good source of calcium. Milk contains both casein and whey proteins that will help in you putting on weight.

3. Rice

Eating rice is one of the quickest methods of gaining weight. 1 cup of cooked rice provides 190 calories, a little amount of fat and 43 grams of carbohydrates. If you have a poor appetite, you can also consume rice because it is a calorie-dense food with good amount of carbs.

4. Nuts And Nut Butters

If you are looking to gain weight, nuts and nut butters are the perfect choice. You can eat a handful of almonds, which contain 7 grams of protein and 18 grams of healthy fats. Nut butters are also a great choice for gaining weight and you can add them in your smoothies and yogurt.

5. Red Meat

Red meats are very good in building muscles and gaining weight due to their protein content. Beef steak or mutton will help you in gaining weight because they have more calories and fat than leaner meats.

6. Potatoes

Potatoes are starchy vegetables and a very good food for gaining weight. Potatoes will add calories and carbohydrates to your body, making you gain weight faster. Potatoes contain healthy starches that will help to boost your calorie intake.

7. Oily Fish

Oily fish contain omega-3 fatty acids and are also excellent sources of protein and healthy fats. The omega-3 fatty acids are very important in fighting against harmful diseases. Consume salmon, as 170 grams of salmon contain 350 calories and 4 grams of omega-3 fats.

8. Avocado

Avocados are calorie-dense foods and are packed with healthy fats. These help in gaining weight faster. 1 large avocado provides 322 calories, 29 grams of fat and 17 grams of fibre. You can include avocados in your sandwiches, smoothies and in main dishes.

9. Healthy Cereals

Healthy cereals like oats, granola, and multigrains are all excellent sources of carbohydrates, calories and other healthy nutrients. Eating these healthy cereals is a great way to put on weight and consume more fibre.

10. Full-fat Yogurt

Full-fat yogurt has a great nutritional profile with a good balance of protein, carbohydrates and fats. You can gain weight by including yogurt in your diet and by adding fruits, peanut butter or you can whip it up into a smoothie. The choice is yours!

11. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate provides high amounts of antioxidants and numerous health benefits. It has a very high-calorie density, a 100 gram of chocolate bar contains 600 calories, which will provide you with magnesium and fibre as well.

12. Cheese

Cheese is high in calories and fats. If eaten in large quantities, it will not only make you gain weight but also provide you with protein. A serving of cheddar cheese contains 69 calories. Cheese is tasty and you can add it to your dishes to add some extra calories and flavour.

13. Salad Dressings

Salad dressings are also one of the best ways to make you gain weight. There are a variety of salad dressings from creamy ones to normal healthy ones. A tablespoon of salad dressing contains 50-85 calories, depending on the type you choose.

