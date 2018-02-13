11 Worst Ways To Lose Weight You Probably Didn't Know

2. Skipping Meals

If you are on a weight loss regimen, do not skip meals, as you will be devoid of many essential nutrients. Skipping meals will rob your body of the essential nutrients that you should be getting to stay healthy and fit and also will help to strengthen the immune system.

3. Overdoing High-Intensity Exercises

If you love doing high-intensity exercise, just be careful that you do not overdo these exercises. High-intensity workouts require a lot of energy and strength and if your body doesn't have enough fuel to workout, it can backfire causing to store fat and burn more protein.

4. Juice Cleanse Diet

Going on a juice cleanse diet is one of the worst ways in losing weight. Juices have vitamins and minerals but zero protein; protein is required in building muscle mass. So, you will lose muscle mass and not the fat, which is stored in your body. This came as a shocking fact, isn't it?

5. Eating Fat-Free Foods

If you have been omitting out all the fats from your weight loss diet, then you are making a big mistake. Healthy fats present in olive oil, avocado, eggs and other foods will provide the body with essential fats. Not having enough of these fats will leave you with mental fatigue, pale skin and hunger cravings.

6. Cutting Out Carbohydrates

If you are eliminating all the foods rich in carbohydrates, then it is another worst way to lose weight. Carbohydrate is a part of the food group which contains vital nutrients that your body needs to function. If you cut down on carbs, you might feel an increase in hunger pangs which will eventually make you eat more.

7. Eating Only Protein Foods

Protein-rich foods may help you lose water weight in the short-term, but not in the long run. Eating only foods which are rich in protein is not effective at helping you drop pounds. This will result in binge-eating and you will feel more heavier than before.

8. Exercising On An Empty Stomac

If you do not have a small meal before hitting the gym, you will more likely to end up losing muscle mass than fat tissues. Fuelling up your body before going to the gym is important, as it will give you the energy to burn those extra pounds.

9. Not Eating Omega-3 Fats

Omega-3 fatty acids present in walnuts, chia seeds and salmon play a very important role in weight loss. Having these foods will help you keep yourself satiated, lower your bad cholesterol and blood sugar. The omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats and will not harm your body in any way.

10. Choosing The Wrong Yogurt

Yogurt is a wonderful dairy product filled with probiotics. Yogurt has many essential nutrients that helps in weight loss. But, you should also remember to choose natural yogurt and not flavoured one, which contains added sugars that will increase the sugar levels in your body.

11. Eating The Wrong Salads

Having a bowl of salad during your weight loss routine is a healthier choice. But, this becomes unhealthier if you add shredded cheese or a salad dressing to your green salad. Instead, add nuts, olive oil or avocado as a topping in your salad.