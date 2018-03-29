10 Healthy Habits For Easter Sunday

Every year, Easter takes place from Good Friday until Easter Monday. Christians, all over the world celebrate Easter on a Sunday as it was the day Jesus rose from the dead, following being crucified on a Friday, two days before which is known as Good Friday. In this article, we will discuss the healthy habits for Easter Sunday. We are sure, you will love reading this article.

With Easter just around the corner, it becomes quite difficult to avoid the obligatory chocolate binge, hot cross buns and every sweet treat that you come across.

Easter egg is mostly popularly eaten on a Easter Sunday. So, what is an Easter egg? Easter eggs, also called Paschal eggs, are decorated eggs that are used as gifts on the occasion of Easter. It is an artificial chocolate egg given as gifts on Easter.

The Easter egg is filled with chocolate and it takes three seconds to consume a 200 gram of Easter egg. Though it's tasty, it adds on calories. This decadent food should be enjoyed in moderation, if you are trying to maintain a healthy weight.

But, this doesn't mean that you will let Easter break your healthy eating habits. Have a look at the healthy habits for Easter Sunday.

1. Portion Control

You love gorging on chocolates and you can't stop eating them, isn't it? So what will you do? Just remember to control your portion while eating the Easter egg. Instead of eating large eggs at hourly intervals, have it thrice a day. You could also minimize it by eating it in small portions and then consuming it after some time. It is a simple trick, but it works.

2. Quality Control

Quality is the most important thing, when you are buying chocolates. Look out for dark, good-quality chocolate. Because a dark chocolate has at least 70 percent of cocoa which has the added bonus of antioxidants. Cocoa is also a good source of calcium, zinc, copper, potassium, beta-carotene and amino acids. The high levels of cocoa present in dark chocolate have been shown to lower blood pressure.

3. Snacking Regularly

If you keep on snacking on healthy foods every 3-4 hours, you will be able to balance your blood sugar levels. This in turn will help avoid the dropping in energy levels. Foods that cause a spike in blood sugar levels are generally refined carbohydrates and sugar which is present in chocolates. So, try to balance your protein, carbohydrates and good fats equally.

4. Hydrate Your Body

This will give you another reason to drink water. Research has shown that by increasing your water consumption by 1.5 litres a day, you can burn extra calories of about 17,400 calories per year. Also a noted study claimed that, people who drank water before a meal consumed an average of 75 fewer calories in their meal.

5. Don't Deprive Yourself

Having a chocolate egg or a hot cross bun is good. But if you are trying to maintain a healthy weight, there are restrictions that you need to abide by. Set yourself an Easter egg challenge itself by telling yourself how many quantities you should eat per day. This way you will not deprive yourself and also will help in healthy weight management.

6. Stay Active

You will definitely feel better and less sick if you maintain a healthy exercise routine. Exercising regularly will make you feel happier, help in weight loss, build your muscles and bones, increase energy levels, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, maintain good and supple skin and keep your brain healthy. So after you chocolate binge do some workout.

7. You Can Throw Out Excess Chocolate

It's not absolutely right to waste food. But, that doesn't mean you have to consume excess amounts of chocolate. Share the chocolates with your friends, family and your neighbours. This way you will prevent yourself from overindulging in chcolates.

8. Healthy Snacks

You can try out this method by indulging in healthy snacks and consuming less amounts of chocolate. The options include natural yogurt with berries and walnuts, hummus with vegetable sticks, an apple with a teaspoon of almond butter, a home-made sandwich, and a banana smoothie with milk, protein powder and cinnamon.

9. Don't Consume Easter Egg On An Empty Stomach

Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast and dietary fibre. This will keep your tummy full and you will have less cravings of chocolate. But, ensure that you never eat Easter eggs on an empty stomach as this will cause havoc on your blood sugar levels for the rest of the day. Eat protein-packed omelettes or a protein shake with berries, chia seeds and a handful of spinach leaves.

10. Plan Ahead

Make sure you plan things ahead. Stock up your refrigerator so there are always healthy options in hand. You can keep pre-made delicious foods that are ready to go. Also you can make interesting sweet dishes by yourself like dipping strawberries in hot chocolate. This will be healthier and tastier at the same time.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Signs You're Not Eating Enough Vegetables