10 Best Weight Loss Foods For Women That Actually Work!

Women! If losing weight has been on your priority list, then taking up the right measures is a must for the same. For the sake of losing weight, taking up random steps can only lead you to gain weight instead of losing it.
Having a healthy diet is a must if you are looking at losing weight. Also, at the same time, giving up on junk, oily and fried foods should also go simultaneously.
In a bid to lose weight, many people make this mistake of totally skipping on the day's important meals, especially breakfast. This is one major misconception that people have. Skipping meals can only lead to weight gain.
So, making the right choice of food is very essential in order to lose weight. In addition to the food, adding exercise to your daily routine is a must for enhancing weight loss.
We have listed a few of the best foods that women can have in order to lose weight. Take a look.
1. Citrus Fruits:
Rich in soluble fibre and vitamin C, citrus fruits help one to lose weight effectively. Due to its rich vitamin C content, consuming citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit helps to absorb iron in the body.
Since these citrus fruits are rich in fibre, it helps in keeping one full for a long period of time, preventing excess indulgence in junk foods and thus aiding weight loss.
2. Oats:
Rich in fibre and healthy carbohydrates, oats helps in keeping one full for a long period of time, helps to boost metabolism and burn fat. You can consume oats for your breakfast or you could also have a bowl of oats for your dinner.
3. Nuts:
Rich in good fats, nuts like almonds, walnuts or even peanuts can help one to keep full for a longer time. Consuming a handful of nuts whenever you feel hungry helps satiate your hunger and thus prevents weight gain.
4. Green Tea:
Green tea contains an important antioxidant that helps to burn fat and calories quickly. Drinking 2-3 cups of green tea on a regular basis helps one to lose weight.
5. Whole Grains:
Brown rice, buckwheat and quinoa are a few of the best-known whole grains. Whole grains are rich in fibre content. This makes one full, which automatically reduces the intake of calories and thus helps one to lose weight effectively.
6. Turmeric:
Turmeric is known for its rich antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric contains an important antioxidant called the curcumin that helps in reducing the inflammation and aids in burning body fat. Turmeric can be added to your regular food or you can add half a teaspoon of turmeric to a glass of milk and drink it.
7. Green Leafy Vegetables:
Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale and mustard leaves help one to lose weight. Rich in fibre content and all the essential vitamins and minerals, green leafy vegetables should be consumed on a regular basis, especially by women, in order to lose weight.
8. Fenugreek:
Fenugreek is rich in fibre content. Galactomannan, one of the major compounds found in fenugreek helps to curb your appetite and thus reduces your body weight. Take about 2-3 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds, soak them overnight in water. Strain the water and consume the soaked fenugreek seeds. You could also consume fenugreek in the form of sprouts for weight loss.
9. Low-fat Yogurt:
Adding a small bowl of low-fat yogurt helps in keeping the blood sugar level under control and thus prevents cravings for food. Yogurt also helps in providing the calcium needs for women and at the same time aids in weight loss.