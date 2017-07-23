How Do Lemon And Ginger Help In Losing Weight?

Losing weight can be a minefield of diet plans that promise to give you a lean figure. So, choosing the right diet plan is important if you want to be fit and healthy. In this article, we will be writing about the use of ginger and lemon for weight loss.

Excess body fat stored in the body can lead to self-consciousness and it can be quite frustrating. If the body fat is left unattended it causes serious health issues which include high blood pressure, heart disease, atherosclerosis, stroke and diabetes.

Where Is Excess Fat Stored In The Body?

1. Stomach

The stomach or the abdomen is a common area of the body where the fat gets stored. Compared to women, men have a higher tendency to store fat in the abdominal area. This type of fat that gets stored in the other vital organs including the liver and intestines is called the visceral fat. This increases the risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure and high triglycerides [1] .

2. Calves

The calves are right below the knees situated at the back of the legs which mostly consists of the soleus muscles and gastrocnemius muscle. Excess fat accumulates here easily.

3. The hips, butts and thighs

The fat stored in the hips, butts and thighs is known as the subcutaneous fat and lies directly under the skin. This type of fat is detrimental to your health just as abdomen fat and women are more likely to gain weight in their thighs, hips and butts compared to men [2] .

4. Back

The back is another place in the body where fat gets stored. It accumulates in the upper and lower areas and women often have upper back fat known as the bra overhang.

5. Upper arms

The upper arms consist of muscles known as the triceps and this is one place where fat often builds up.

6. Chest

Both men and women have muscles in their chests which are known as the pectorals. Men, who don't exercise or keep their muscle toned, develops flabbiness in the chest area which is commonly referred to as man boobs or man breasts.

How Do Lemon And Ginger Help In Losing Weight?

Lemons are excellent when it comes to losing weight. They are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants and their acid content promotes better digestion and protects the liver. Lemons are known to have diuretic properties which aid in detoxification and speed up the burning of fat [3] .

On the other hand, ginger has been used traditionally for medicinal purposes. Ginger has an active compound called gingerol that helps in the absorption of fat and prevents it from accumulating in the body. It elevates satiety and reduces hunger cravings, thereby helping in burning stubborn belly fat[4] .

Both lemon and ginger possess anti-inflammatory properties. When these two ingredients are combined together it enhances the activity of the liver which releases bile that aids in fat breakdown and helps in proper digestion. The liver further eliminates the toxins out from the body, regulates blood pressure and glucose. Also, both ginger and lemon boost up your metabolism and burns more calories, thus helping in shedding pounds.

How To Consume:

1. Lemon and ginger water for weight loss

Ingredients:

2 lemons

1 inch chopped ginger root

A glass of water

Method:

Juice two lemons and simmer it with the chopped ginger in a bowl.

As it boils, reduce the heat and add a glass of water and two pieces of lemon peel.

Store it in a water bottle and drink it.

Best time to drink: It is advisable to drink ginger and lemon water before meals throughout the day.

Note: Just be careful with how much ginger you consume as it heats up your body due to its two pungent compounds - gingerol and shogaol. Also, drinking lemon and ginger water alone won't help, you have to make dietary changes and include exercises in your routine to make your weight loss plan effective.

You can get creative by making lemon and ginger tea for weight loss as well.

2. Lemon and ginger tea for weight loss

Ingredients:

2 lemon slices

½ cup of sliced ginger

½ cup of raw honey

Method:

Boil a cup of water, and add the sliced ginger and lemon juice.

Simmer it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Let it sit for at least 5 minutes.

And drink it.

Best time to drink: It's best to drink ginger and lemon tea before or after eating a meal.