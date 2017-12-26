10 Best Tips To Avoid Gaining Weight During The New Year Celebration!

'Tis the season for joyous festivities, welcoming the new year, spending time with family and friends, exchanging gifts, indulging in delicious foods and drinks, right?
Come December, most people all over the world gear up to celebrate Christmas and welcome the new year, regardless of religious beliefs, as these are universal celebrations that indicate unity and oneness!
Be it at homes, workplaces or among social circles, New year's eve is celebrated with great grandeur, involving get-togethers and parties!
And parties mean, food, lots of it and also alcohol! Well, although we know that consuming excess of foods and alcohol is not healthy, at the end of the year, during this season, most of us let go!
After all, these occasions just occur once a year and we would all want to feast on the special delicacies prepared for Christmas and on the new year's eve!
Cakes, Indian sweets, Indian delicacies, wine, etc., are all commonly prepared during this season and most of us will not be able to resist these delicacies, especially when we are all in a festive mood, right?
The festivities at this time of the year go on for at least 10 days and people may have different sets of parties to attend and a lot of people to meet.
This means, there could be a possibility of people consuming a lot of food and alcohol from different places, and this can surely lead to weight gain in some!
As we know, weight gain can happen very quickly, even if one consumes a lot of calories in the form of food and alcohol for just a few days and weight gain can also be very unhealthy!
So, here are a few tips that can help you avoid gaining weight this festive season; take a look!
1. Remain Active:
Although, you might be taking a break from your exercise routine to spend more time around the festivities this season, there are still ways in which you can be active and burn more calories, by helping out in the kitchen, cleaning up after the party, running errands by foot, taking the stairs, not sitting for too long, etc.
2. Snack Smart:
This season is the time for delicious snacks and one might be tempted to feast on them all the time! However, doing that can make you put on a lot of weight quickly, so snack just once a day and keep it to a minimum, if the snacks are high in calories.
3. Mind Your Portions:
During new year meals, people usually prepare foods that are delicious and also very rich in calories, like turkey, biryani, paneer, sweets, etc. So, it is always better to stick to smaller portion sizes, no matter how much you get tempted, to avoid weight gain.
4. Consume Protein:
Ensure that you are getting enough protein with every meal that you eat, such as lean meat, beans, pulses, etc. Protein has the ability to boost your metabolism and fight fat, thus preventing too much weight gain during this season.
5. Get Rest:
Make sure that you get plenty of rest this festive season, even though you may have a lot of events and parties to attend. When your body is not getting enough rest, your metabolism slows down, causing weight gain, so avoid partying every night during the holidays!
6. Manage Stress:
The festive season could prove to be rather stressful to many people with all the party organizing, thinking of gifts for family, meeting deadlines at work before the holidays start, etc. Stress can release a hormone known as cortisol in the body, which can lead to weight gain. So, avoid getting stressed, as much as possible.
7. Consume Fibre:
Just like protein, ensure that you also consume a lot of fibre-rich foods during this season, like leafy greens and vegetables, because fibre can flush out the fat cells from the body through the excreta and help you maintain a healthy weight.
8. Avoid Taste Testing:
During festivities, we invite people to our homes and cook lavish meals for them. Also, to ensure that the food tastes good, we do a lot of testing and tasting while cooking, this can also cause weight gain. Taste the foods just once and in small quantities to avoid weight gain.
9. Cutback On The Alcohol:
Alcohol is one of the main parts of this festive season, especially during new year's eve parties. As we know, alcohol contains a lot of calories and toxins, so ensure that you just stick to a couple of drinks. Also, avoid mixing alcohol with soft drinks to avoid further weight gain.