10 Foods That Lower Our Metabolism & Make Weight Loss Difficult!

If you are someone who has been trying to lose weight, then you would have done some research regarding it, right?

And you would have definitely heard or read that your metabolic rate closely depends on how much weight you can lose and how fast.

However, it is only recently that many of us laymen are becoming aware of the term "metabolism", as we are making more and more effort to gain insights about healthy and effective ways to lose weight.

May be a few years ago, the fad was to go on strict diets, almost to the point of starvation in order to lose weight quickly.

As the people who went on such kind of diets, hardly consumed food, they wouldn't have energy to indulge in exercising, so they would just lose a lot of muscle mass too along with weight, which is very unhealthy!

A number of people following such diets would be affected by ailments like nutritional deficiencies, lowered immunity, lowered metabolism, etc.

So, just starving yourself to lose weight, without exercising or following a healthy diet can only damage your system and be very ineffective in the long run.

Not consuming healthy food at regular intervals and not exercising could help you shed a few kilos quickly; however, the effect is usually temporary and it can also slow down your metabolism.

When your metabolism slows down, your body's capacity to burn fat reduces to a significant extent, thus even if you put in some effort later on, you may not be able to lose weight!

The key to a healthy weight loss regime is to consume healthy, low-calorie foods, which can boost your metabolic rate, combined with a good exercise regimen.

So, here is a list of foods that can slow down our metabolic rate and prevent weight loss. Take a look.